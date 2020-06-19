Summer Solstice 2020: Some Interesting Facts About The Longest Day Of The Year Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

June 2020 seems to have a long list of events and festivals. Some of the events occurring in June 2020 are naturals and astronomical. This 21 June is going to be the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere of the earth. This marks the beginning of summer solstice which itself is an auspicious day. Today we are here with some facts about the summer solstice that you may not know.

1. The summer solstice occurs when the Earth's axis is tilted towards the Sun. This leads to long day time when compared to the night time.

2. The word solstice has been derived from the Latin word 'sol' meaning Sun and 'sistere' meaning standstill. It also describes the occurrence of any even twice a year.

3. The Northern hemisphere witnesses the longest day time whereas the Southern hemisphere witnesses the shortest day time. In countries like Australia and South Africa, it marks the onset of winters. People living in the Southern hemisphere of the Earth call it the winter solstice.

4. Every year the summer solstice occurs from 20 June to 22 June depending on the shift in the calendar.

5. It is said that the summer solstice occurs when the Sun reaches the highest position in the sky.

6. Despite being the longest day of the year, the summer solstice is not the hottest day of the year.

7. There are some special traditions associated with the summer solstice. In the United Kingdom, people belonging to a particular culture, gather around the Stonehenge to perform traditional dance and sing songs.

8. Every year summer solstice coincides with International Yoga Day and World Music Day.

9. Since this year the summer solstice is going to occur on the same day when the solar eclipse will take place, the solstice will be a historic event.

10. On the summer solstice, the maximum tilt of the Earth towards the Sun is said to be 23.44°.

11. In India, the summer solstice will begin at 3:14 am on 21 June 2020. The duration of the day time will be 13 hours and 58 minutes.

12. In the Southern hemisphere, the summer solstice occurs from 20 December to 23 December. The date again depends on the shift of the calendar. In the Northern hemisphere, this is known as the winter solstice.