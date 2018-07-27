What You Can Eat On The Solar Eclipse Day

On 6 January 2019, the world will witness the first eclipse of the year. A partial solar eclipse, it will start at 4.08 am on 6 January and will continue till 9.18 am on the same day. This solar eclipse, which is most awaited by the astronomers worldwide, is predicted to be a treat to all the stargazers around the world, for it is the first such celestial event of the year. Let us find out more about the widely discussed phenomenon and its repercussions in the associated regions.

The eclipse will start around 5.04 am and continue for almost four hours till 9.18 am. Here is a brief explanation of a solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is in perfect alignment with the sun and the earth. So an observer passes through the shadow cast by the moon which partially or completely blocks the Sun. In a total eclipse, the sun is completely blocked, and it is partially blocked in an annular or partial eclipse. The period of the solar eclipse is believed to be inauspicious and has many restrictions, the most common ones being around food.

It is believed that the harmful rays during the eclipse cause indigestion. It is also said that the activity of various microorganisms is on the rise during this phenomenon. While many people may restrain from eating or drinking during this period, it may be impossible for some to do so. Pregnant women or people suffering from illnesses cannot go without food or water for a long time. But our ancestors have provided us with a solution to this problem as well. Sutak Kal On Lunar Eclipse

There are a set of foods that are deemed to be safe when consumed during an eclipse. These foods usually are easily digestible and can prove to be a great source of energy.

List Of Foods That Can Be Consumed During An Eclipse