Mistakes Responsible For Pitra Dosha

Pitra Dosha is an astrological term which refers to a situation where the ancestors are displeased with a person and a number of problems disrupt the normal flow of his life. It is believed that after death, people go to the Pitra Loka from where they keep supporting their families left there on the earth with their supernatural powers. Rituals are performed to please the Pitras. However, due to some mistakes made by you, they might get displeased.

When this happens, the children in the family might start suffering from health problems, expenses might start increasing and it invites poverty as well. Well, here are some reasons which might cause the ancestors to be displeased.