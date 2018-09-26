How To Perform Pitra Paksha Puja At Home

Pitra Paksha, the days when we offer our gratitude to our ancestors has started from September 24 and will continue till October 8. Various rituals and a Shradh ceremony are performed for the salvation of the souls of the long-dead ancestors. Pinda Daan is the most important among the rituals performed besides the Pitra Dosha puja and Yagna. The Tithi on which the ancestor had died is considered the most auspicious to perform the ritual.

It is said that the ancestors who after their death went to the Pitra Loka, cannot feed themselves on their own. Their family members on earth should observe Pitra Paksha and perform all the necessary rituals as a duty towards them. Here is the entire procedure given on how you can invite your ancestors and observe their Shradh.

The Pitra Paksha Puja should be performed on the day when the ancestor had died. The auspicious time (which would remain same on all the sixteen days) for inviting the ancestors through this method would be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Here is the Vidhi for Pitra Puja.