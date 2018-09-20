Pitra Dosha: Indications And Remedies

Pitra is a Sanskrit term which refers to the ancestors of the family. It is said that people enter the Pitra Loka after their death. From there, they keep supporting and blessing their kins even after death.

It is believed that the ancestors in the Pitra Loka need to be fed by their family members on certain days in a year. They are considered incapable to feed themselves on their own in the Pitra Loka. And therefore, their kids need to feed them on some specific days in a year.

In fact, it is believed that if the ancestors are not fed, the family members get cursed and the entire progeny suffers because of this. This curse is known as Pitra Dosha. Now the question arises whether how to know that a family or progeny has been cursed with Pitra Dosha? Read on to know.