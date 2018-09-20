Pitra Dosha: Indications And Remedies

Pitra is a Sanskrit term which refers to the ancestors of the family. It is said that people enter the Pitra Loka after their death. From there, they keep supporting and blessing their kins even after death.
It is believed that the ancestors in the Pitra Loka need to be fed by their family members on certain days in a year. They are considered incapable to feed themselves on their own in the Pitra Loka. And therefore, their kids need to feed them on some specific days in a year.
In fact, it is believed that if the ancestors are not fed, the family members get cursed and the entire progeny suffers because of this. This curse is known as Pitra Dosha. Now the question arises whether how to know that a family or progeny has been cursed with Pitra Dosha? Read on to know.
Indications Of The Pitra Dosha
When there is Pitra Dosha in the family, there will be problems related to childbirth. Frequent miscarriages happen. Children might generally start suffering from health problems. It is said that such problems occur mainly to the son in the family. The family might have to face severe poverty. Sometimes even the basic living might become difficult. Adding to this, there might be frequent clashes in the family as well.
There are some remedies that can be adopted in order to remove the Pitra Dosha. Take a look.
Observing Pitra Paksha Or Shraadh
Pitra Paksha is a period of ten days which are considered to be the most auspicious for performing the rituals dedicated to the ancestors. The days are basically meant to perform our duties towards the ancestors through some rituals. These rituals basically involve offering food and clothing to the dead forefathers. It is said that the souls come to visit their families during these fifteen days.
Watering A Peepal Tree
Watering a Peepal tree on a regular basis is another remedy to remove the Pitra Dosha. Offer water every morning to the roots of the Peepal tree. Peepal tree is associated with Lord Brahma and the ancestors. Because Pitras are worshipped in Hinduism, a Peepal tree is present in every Hindu temple. Besides this, the rituals prescribed to be performed after the death of a person should also be performed diligently.
Observing Amavasya
Amavasya is also dedicated to the ancestors. The same rituals which are performed during the Shraadh days can be performed on an Amavasya day as well. Women offer prayers to the ancestors by offering some items (the items are selected as per the customs of the family). Many people also perform Pitra pujas on this day, to remove the Pitra Dosha.
