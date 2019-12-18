Can Zodiac Signs Determine Women's Personality? Read On To Find Out!

1. Aries (21 March- 19 April) Aries women are mostly seen as strong and fearless. They are quite good at keeping things under their control as they have an immense grit and determination. They understand their responsibilities as well and therefore, always try to stay away from the urge to use the power against those who are innocent and are at lower levels. They are more like a warrior who has courage, power and control. They try not to do anything stupid or childish in sensitive situations. Since they are aware of their strength, they know how to make the best use of it.

2. Taurus (20 April- 20 May) These women are known to be the most loyal and generous. They will stick to their values and are quite close to their family members. They are well aware of the fact that nothing comes for free and one needs to work hard to earn certain things in life. Even if they are going through a huge struggle and dealing with tough situations, you will find them smiling and enjoying their lives. The best thing about these women are that they will always take a stand for what is right.

3. Gemini (21 May- 20 June) Gemini women are said to have great imagination powers as they are creative and intelligent in bringing out the best ideas. These women can woo anyone with their charm and are fond of parties. They are literally a living example of beauty with brains and are also fond of socialising. They are known to have good looks and a beautiful heart.

4. Cancer (21 June- 22 July) Women belonging to this zodiac sign are introvert and caring. You may never know what's going on in their minds as they hardly express their emotions. However, they have a motherly instinct in them due to which they are always on their toes to look after their loved ones. They will give their attention to those who truly deserve it. These women are an ocean of love but they usually take some time opening up to someone or even if it comes to expressing love to their partner. They are calm and understanding by default, but they can turn out to be hurricane if you do something wrong to them.

5. Leo (23 July- 22 August) If you have ever met a Leo woman, you will immediately understand that they wear confidence literally. Not only they will keep people motivated around them but they are quite ambitious when it comes to building a career or achieving their goals. They are quite good at finding a solution to every problem. Even if they are not sure enough, you will hardly find their confidence going down. They are patient and therefore they have the ability to conquer every battle. You can get a great dose of motivation and inspiration from these women as they are themselves filled with confidence and motivation. This brings exceptional leadership quality in them.

6. Virgo (23 August- 22 September) A Virgo woman does their work with great dedication and perfection and that makes them class apart. They can easily adapt to different situation and will win over their problems and struggles. You won't find them taking an easy road to success as they prefer to choose the path which seems right, irrespective of the challenges that they may face. This makes them strong personality wise and this can sometimes cause stress to them. However, they are soft at heart and have huge empathy for others. Perhaps this is the reason they look forward to strong relationships, not shallow ones. They stay away from bringing down people for the sake of pleasure. 10 Things You Can Expect If You Are All Set To Date A Strong And Independent Woman

7. Libra (23 September- 22 October) Talking about Libra women, they have elegant manners and class, which makes them strive for perfection. They are impeccable in hiding their emotions and not letting themselves get affected by the raging storm around them, be it a difficult situation or people. These women have a great sense of humour and are known to be witty with a high level of confidence. The best thing about these women are that they are well aware of their potential and they implement it every phase of their lives. This helps them in dealing with most of their life's problems in a calm way.

8. Scorpio (23 October-21 November) Women with Scorpio zodiac sign have great passion for their work and career. You won't find a Scorpio woman feeling shy about expressing their opinions and thoughts. They are quite bold and straightforward. People may perceive them as a rude person for giving honest opinions but they don't care. They always give their best in whatever they do and can't withstand any mistake, be it work or relationships. If you are about to date a Scorpio woman, then groom yourself well because they are not easy to please and forget about flirting with them. These women always look forward to a serious partner and love to stay in long-term relationships.

9. Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December) These women are highly optimistic and will always try to find positive traits in everyone around them. You won't find them living a mundane and boring life as they are always on their toes to make the best out of every moment. They are quite energetic and have the capability to win over any situation with their optimism. They are fond of travel, sports, adventure and fun. When it comes to their feelings and emotions, they are quite reserved and cautious before expressing it.

10. Capricorn (22 December-19 January) Women belonging to Capricorn are quite practical in their lives. They don't get carried away by their emotions and will make decisions by relying completely on the facts . They are intellectuals with honest opinions on everything. These women are aware of their capabilities and calibre which further helps them to take better and concrete decisions. Since they are never shy in giving their honest opinions, you may find them to be cold and rude in the first place. But they are genuine people and value a practical way of living.

11. Aquarius (20 January- 18 February) Aquarius women have a personality that distinguishes them from others. Their character inspires them to fight for what is right and never give up on things. These women are very ambitious and are known to be quite intelligent. One can always get motivated and inspired by their determination and strong will power to achieve their goals.