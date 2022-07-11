Just In
Woman Breaks Taboo, Adds 'Sex Work' As Experience In Her Linkedin Profile, Netizens Applaud
This woman's professional networking profile is going viral for all the right reasons and has attracted praise on social media too. Arielle Egozi from Brooklyn, New York did something that has set a new bar for breaking the taboo.
She has added 'sex work' to her LinkedIn profile, but what makes it interesting is that she has added it as her 'work experience'. This is not a usual thing to encounter on a global employment website. Egozi mentioned that she was self-employed with sex work and also mentioned the exact duration, neglecting all the judgements that come when one is associated with the sex industry.
Egozi wrote a long post where she explained the reason behind adding 'sex work' to her LinkedIn profile. "I left an in-house job with fancy benefits two weeks ago and the reason I could do that was sex work. I had just enough saved from selling and engaging my image that I could ask myself if I was happy. I wasn't. Yeah, the few grand I'd stashed up over time helped, but the biggest reason I could walk away is that sex work shows me what my power can do when I own it intentionally," she wrote.
She also mentioned, that sex work is not only about physical labour, but also emotional labour. "I have no problem taking rejections from those that don't want to pay it because I charge what emotional labour is required right into the fee. I set and hold boundaries, and engage only in safe, playful, and abundant ways. I don't waste my time with anything less (sic)," she added.
She also asked a legit question in the post, 'Why is this different than any other client work?' and mentioned that "the answer I come to, again and again, is that it isn't. so it's now up on my LinkedIn because not only is my new standard for incoming creative clients that they be at least half as respectful, generous, and grateful as the John Does online -but that anyone who I partner with celebrates and accepts every experience as one I will inevitably bring with me into a project. they don't have to understand it, but they better respect the hell out of it."
This post is receiving a lot of praise from the netizens and it has inspired and opened a whole new set of conversations. While some LinkedIn users understand that all jobs are equal and therefore everyone should be respected equally, others have raised concerns about sharing too many personal details by a user.
We have attached the post by Egozi here.
