12 Savage Comebacks When You Catch Men Staring At Your Breasts

You will often come across women who will complain that men talk to their boobs, instead of looking at their faces. Probably that is the reason why the "eyes up here" phrase was invented because some men are too focussed on women's chests that they forget to make eye contact with women.

Not only women feel creepy and uncomfortable but some of them also try to cover themselves up to avoid such awkward or dirty glances.

If someone is staring at your boobs constantly, then a stern reply is a must or a sarcastic reply can help you in dealing with a situation. Here's what you can say because they are just breasts!

1. I didn't know you have a superpower of communicating with breasts.

2. I am sorry but I speak from my mouth.

3. I am sure you are a doctor trying to scan deformities in my breasts.

4. You seem to be too fascinated by breasts. Why don't you opt for a breast implant? This way you can stare at your own breasts whenever you wish.

5. Instead of staring at my breasts and making me feel uncomfortable, will you please mind your own business?

6. Why am I feeling heavy? Oh, it's your eyes on my shirt. Can you please take them back?

7. Did you realise there are many more beautiful things around and looking at them won't make you a pervert?

8. So are you on a mission to have a conversation with breasts? I am sorry but they will never communicate.

9. The way you are staring at my breasts, it seems you work in a lingerie store, trying to suggest the right size.

10. If you are worried, I assure you they will stay there and not run away.

11. I see you are drooling after looking at my breasts as you can understand I am not food.

12. If you think staring at my breasts will make them grow faster and bigger then get a brain scan.