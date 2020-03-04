ENGLISH

    12 Savage Comebacks When You Catch Men Staring At Your Breasts

    You will often come across women who will complain that men talk to their boobs, instead of looking at their faces. Probably that is the reason why the "eyes up here" phrase was invented because some men are too focussed on women's chests that they forget to make eye contact with women.

    Not only women feel creepy and uncomfortable but some of them also try to cover themselves up to avoid such awkward or dirty glances.

    If someone is staring at your boobs constantly, then a stern reply is a must or a sarcastic reply can help you in dealing with a situation. Here's what you can say because they are just breasts!

    via GIPHY

    1. I didn't know you have a superpower of communicating with breasts.

    via GIPHY

    2. I am sorry but I speak from my mouth.

    via GIPHY

    3. I am sure you are a doctor trying to scan deformities in my breasts.

    via GIPHY

    4. You seem to be too fascinated by breasts. Why don't you opt for a breast implant? This way you can stare at your own breasts whenever you wish.

    via GIPHY

    5. Instead of staring at my breasts and making me feel uncomfortable, will you please mind your own business?

    via GIPHY

    6. Why am I feeling heavy? Oh, it's your eyes on my shirt. Can you please take them back?

    via GIPHY

    7. Did you realise there are many more beautiful things around and looking at them won't make you a pervert?

    via GIPHY

    8. So are you on a mission to have a conversation with breasts? I am sorry but they will never communicate.

    via GIPHY

    9. The way you are staring at my breasts, it seems you work in a lingerie store, trying to suggest the right size.

    via GIPHY

    10. If you are worried, I assure you they will stay there and not run away.

    via GIPHY

    11. I see you are drooling after looking at my breasts as you can understand I am not food.

    via GIPHY

    12. If you think staring at my breasts will make them grow faster and bigger then get a brain scan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
