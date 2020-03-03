International Women's Day 2020: Things Women Want In Their Lives Women oi-Prerna Aditi

In Oscar Wilde's words,"Women were made to be loved and not to be understood." Women have different experiences in different phases of their lives and no two stories are the same. But you must have often heard men saying, 'it is so difficult to understand women'.

Women are blessed with a personality that has the perfect blend of affection, love, determination, perseverance and strength. Perhaps, men may find it difficult to apprehend women's personalities. They are often on their toes to figure out what women want in their lives. So on this International Women's Day, we thought of helping you with a list of things about the things women want. Scroll down to know more:

1. Support For Pursuing Their Dreams

Like men, women too have dreams. They also need mental support for pursuing their dreams. No matter what women dream of, they always want their loved ones to extend helping hands and have their back when dealing with a difficult situation.

2. Freedom To Live Her Life Happily

Women too have the right to live happily. There was a time when women were suppressed and confined to the four walls of the house. Though the time has changed, women still have several restrictions when it comes to living their lives. Society never fails to raise eyebrows when a woman tries to live her life according to her choice. We need to ensure that every woman in this world is living her life happily.

3. No Societal Pressure

The moment a girl reaches a certain age, her family and society expect her to get married and settle down. They try to convince her by saying getting married will solve all problems as if she was born as an abnormal child. Rather than pressurising a woman for getting married, why can't we think of encouraging and empowering her to excel in her career?

4. Cramps And Stain-Free Periods

Now, this is one of the most common things that women across the world can relate to. The pain and discomfort that women go through during their periods is something that all of them want to get rid of. In addition to the cramps, getting stained during periods is another level of discomfort that women go through. We have no ounce doubt that every woman on this planet wishes for cramps and a stain-free period.

5. Equal Pay

The gender-biased norms of the society are a continuous obstacle in women's progress. These days, one can come across equally talented and hard-working women and so it is no wrong to say that gender can never be a parameter to decide one's efficiency. There are various career fields where women are underpaid just because they are women. It is high-time when we need to understand the importance of equal pay for women.

6. Acceptance From The Society

Society has set various standards for women. Those who are unable to meet those societal standards are judged and looked down upon. Such as women who stay out late at night are considered to be 'morally loose'. Similarly, if a woman is a solo-traveller, she is judged by the society. Instead of accepting a woman's way of living, the society never fails to make her feel inferior and miserable.

7. High But Comfy Heels

Marilyn Monroe once said, "I don't know who invented heels but all women owe him a lot." At times you may be amazed to see women walking confidently in heels. Though heels make women look taller than usual, it also causes much discomfort to their toes. Even if it causes discomfort, women will never give up on heels. This is the reason why women wish for high but comfy heels. You can not measure the happiness of a woman when she has super comfy and high heels in her wardrobe.

8. Bigger Pockets In Jeans

It is funny that as smartphones are getting bigger, pockets in ladies' jeans are getting smaller. Due to this, women are often compelled to carry their wallets and bags even if they do not want to carry the same. Women dream to find jeans that have bigger pockets so that they can enjoy a hands-free time when going out.

9. Perfect Winged-Liner

How can we not mention make-up? One of the toughest parts of make-up is applying a perfect winged eye-liner. Believe it or not, women spend hours and hours only to get disappointed in the end for being unable to apply the eye-liner. The worst part is when you successfully apply the eye-liner on one eye but end messing the other eye. Though applying a winged-liner is not rocket science, it is not that easy either and only practice will make it perfect.

10. Society's Educated Men

The growing graph of crimes against women itself says that our men need to be educated about the importance of respecting a woman's modesty. Over the years women have gone through various assaults and injustice. Instead of blaming the culprits, the society often defames women as if it is their fault.

11. Growing In A Safe Environment

The growing crime against women is so scary and heart-rending that it is difficult to walk on the streets even in broad daylight. After all, who would like to live in a constant fear of being harassed? Not only this, but women are also unsafe in their own homes. Those who commit heinous crimes against women should take a moment to think, women too are humans and they want to live their lives without the fear of being abducted, harassed and molested.

12. Lustrous Hair Minus The Hair fall

Hair fall is one of the saddening problems that women go through. Hair is considered to be one of the factors that makes a woman beautiful but seeing more hair on the floor than on the head can be gruesome to watch. They always dream to have soft, shiny and healthy hair. For this, women are always on their toes to give extra care to their hair.

13. A Permanent Solution To 'Have Nothing To Wear'

Even if a woman's wardrobe is stuffed with thousands of clothes, you will definitely find them complaining about not having anything to wear. Women want to look the best on every occasion and therefore, they just want to ensure that whatever they wear is doing justice with their personality.

14. Picture Perfect

Who doesn't want to look beautiful and phenomenal in their pictures? One of the biggest turn-offs is when someone clicks a pathetic picture of yours. The same goes for almost every woman. They secretly wish to get those perfect pictures that she can happily upload on social media platforms.

15. Foods But No Fats

Eating delicious food without getting fat is probably one of the most common dreams of women. Be it gaining the extra belly fat or double chin, it is a nightmare for women. In order to keep themselves in shape, many women often cut down on their favourite foods and sweets. But deep down their hearts, they secretly wish for eating food and still staying in their desired shape.

16. Long-Lasting Lipsticks

Lipsticks are women's best friend. You will hardly find a woman who hates applying lipstick. But women surely feel annoyed when they see their lipstick getting transferred to the cup they drank tea/coffee from or staining their hanky after wiping their face.

17. Flawless Skin

Women across the world dream of having soft, flawless and glowing skin. For this, try every possible way to keep their skin healthy and flawless. Getting pimples, blemishes and acne is no less than a horrible dream for women.

18. Women Taking Stand For Other Women

We live in a society where women are often put down by other people. But won't it be good if a woman gets support from other women? Definitely the women will feel more empowered. Seeing other women taking a stand for themselves and others as well, the living conditions of underprivileged women can surely improve.

19. Less Body Hair Growth

The pain of waxing is something a woman is well aware of. One of the other things that women want in their lives is having less facial or body hair growth. After all waxing and shaving are not easy to deal with. If you think having soft and hairless skin is not a big deal, then you may not be knowing the pain that women go through during a waxing session.

20. Intimacy With Their Romantic Partners

Getting intimate with your partner can spice up your sex life and therefore, it can make your relationship with your partner better. It is equally pleasurable for both men and women. If you think women do not have their sexual desires and fantasies then you may be wrong. Women always want to have a great and exciting sex life that not only satisfies them but also make them feel loved.