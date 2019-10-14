Simone Biles, Coco Gauff And Brigid Kosgei: These Sportswomen Set New Records In Different Sports Women oi-Prerna Aditi

There were times when women were considered to be the weaker section of the society and were supposed to do the household work. But now the time has changed and so have women. They are now not only stepping out of their houses but are also breaking the glass ceiling. Recently three young women proved themselves as superwomen. Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast ever, Coco Gauff became the youngest tennis champion in the past 15 years whereas Brigid Kosgei ran fast to smash the world record.

Isn't it great to know that we now have three women from different backgrounds who broke the glass ceiling and created a history? Let us look at their achievements in their respective sports.

1. Simone Biles Earned Medals More Than Any Gymnast Ever

Olympic Champion, Simone Biles won a gold medal on Sunday at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. This was her 25th Medal. She won this medal in the floor exercise. Before this, she has won her 24th Medal on Saturday itself. Her 24th Medal was also gold.

Her victory has made her the most decorated gymnast ever. Before Biles, Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo was known to be the most decorated gymnast having a total of 23 medals. That means Biles broke her own record being the most decorated gymnast ever after winning the 25th Medal on Sunday. Jade Carey, US Gymnast won silver and Elissa Downie of Great Britain took bronze in the championship.

2. Coco Gauff Became The Youngest Tennis Champion In 15 Years

15-years-old Coco Gauff from Florida proved 'all is well that ends well'. Coco Gauff won the WTA tournament on Sunday. Though she didn't have a better start at the WTA tournament but she managed to give her best and come at the top, in the end, making herself the youngest champion of the WTA tournament in the past 15 years.

Gauff had initially lost in the qualifying round but was given a chance after a player go injured and was pulled out. Gauff took this opportunity to give her best and reached the quarter-final of the tournament. She then defeated Jelena Ostapenko with 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

According to Gauff, a pep-talk by Rodger Federer, Swiss Champion after she was heartbroken by her defeat in the 2018 Australian Open, helped her to gain her confidence and give her best.

Before Gauff, Nicole Vaidisova was the youngest WTA winner after she won her first title in the year 2004.

"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life," said Gauff to the crowd.

3. Brigid Kosgei Broke The World Marathon Record

25-years-old Brigid Kosgei from Kenya won the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon and broke the record of the women's world marathon on Sunday. She ran for 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds which is 81 seconds faster than the record held by the Paula Radcliffe from Britain. Paula held this record for complete 16 years after she won in the year 2003. The two posed for a picture at the finish line post the race.

Kosgei's own record was of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 20 seconds which she had created in the London Marathon earlier this year. She said, "When I was going I feel my body is moving, moving, moving and so I tried to go." Perhaps this was the reason behind her historic win.

We congratulate these superwomen and wish them the best. We hope for many more women to break the glass ceiling and emerge as a source of inspiration for others.