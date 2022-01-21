Just In
- 30 min ago Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Why?
- 3 hrs ago Magh Month 2022: Dates, Importance, Katha and Significance
- 4 hrs ago How To Look After Your Mental Health If You're At Home With Covid-19
- 5 hrs ago COVID Vaccine Booster Provides Effective Antibody Protection Against Omicron: Lancet Study
Don't Miss
- Movies Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 2, Co-CEO Says The Squid Game Universe Has Just Begun
- News In pics: Grand statue of Netaji Bose to come up at India Gate
- Sports ISL 2021-22 Transfer News: Mumbai City FC sign Brazilian Diego Mauricio
- Finance Startup Toothsi Raises USD 9 Million In Funding From Stride Ventures, others
- Technology Google's Project Iris Might Pit Headset Warfare Against Meta And Apple
- Automobiles Five Things To Know About The Tata Tiago CNG: Design, Powertrain & More
- Education Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen For Classes 1 To 12 From January 24
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Assam In Winter Of 2022
National Girl Child Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Quotes
Even today, we live in a society where tradition and rituals outline the existence of a girl child to a great extent. There are families who do not want to give birth to daughters, kill them in the wombs or raise them to their full potential. As a result, we witness an adverse sex ratio which is a simple product of a patriarchal mindset.
This means a girl child's struggle starts even before the day she is conceived. We all know that female foeticide is a heinous and worrying practice and even though it is illegal to practice in India, cheap ultrasound and abortion technologies allow families to exercise there preference for male child over female child. This sums up that a a girl is 'lucky' if she is allowed to be born. But what we fail to understand is that when we save a girl, we save generations!
The inequality itself poses a great threat to a girl child's progress which includes areas like education, nutrition, jobs, legal rights, medical care and so much more. Therefore, An initiative was launched in 2008, by the Ministry of Women's Government and Child Development and the Indian government to celebrate daughters and create awareness about girls' experiences in society.
When is National Girl Child Day Celebrated?
On 24 January 2009, for the first time National Girl Child Day was celebrated. This day is marked by organising numerous awareness campaigns and events. Apart from that many schemes and laws were also implemented to put an end to discrimination against a girl child and that they can be seen as equal to sons. This day also hopes to encourage and empower the daughters of this county.
National Girl Child Day 2022: Theme
Every year a new theme is associated with the National Girl Child Day. The theme of Girl's Day in the year 2020 was 'My voice, our common future'. The theme of Girl Child Day 2021 was 'Digital Generation, Our Generation'. The theme of the year 2022 Girl's Day has not been announced yet.
National Girl Child Day: History And Significance
In 1996, Indira Gandhi became the first woman Prime Minister of India on 24 January which makes it an important day in the Indian history and speaks volumes about the empowerment of women. Therefore, this special day is marked as the National Girl Child Day in this country.
This day holds immense significance because it makes people aware of the discrimation faced by a girl child in the society and also make a girl child understand her rights of this country. Awareness programs and initiatives such as 'Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child' campaign, Beti Zindabaad, etc are also organised by state governments to close the gender gap and give every girl child the equal opportunity to grow, have dreams and fulfill them.
According to a report in Business Standard, India's overall sex ratio, which means women per thousand men is now at a level seen in developed countries. For every 1,000 men, India has 1,020 women, says fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data. If that's a reason to celebrate, there is a cause for concern, too, since the sex ratio at birth continues to be lower than what is naturally expected, mentioned this report.
National Girl Child Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans and Messages
- 'Little girls with dreams become women with vision'. Happy National Girl Child Day!
- 'A world without girl is as impossible as a world without water'. Happy National Girl Child Day!
- 'Baby girls are like flowers forever in bloom!' Happy National Girl Child Day!
- 'Save the girl child if you want to save the future of this country'. Happy National Girl Child Day!
- Don't let life end, before it even begins. Save Girl Child!
- An educated woman has the power to educate the whole family.
- No girl, no mother and ultimately no life. Save Girl Child!
- A girl child brings joy, she is no less than a boy.
- 'When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.' -Michelle Obama
- 'A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.' -Coco Chanel
- lifeNational Girl Child Day 2021: History And Significance Of This Day
- womenNational Girl Child Day 2022: 10 Quotes That Will Empower You
- womenExpert Opinion: Maharashtra's New Guidelines For Sensitive Handling Of Crimes Against Women & Children
- womenMithali Raj And Indian Women's Cricket Team To Quarantine In Mumbai Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2022 Departure
- womenTennis Legend Chris Evert Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer And Is Undergoing Treatment
- womenViral Video: Woman Drives Bus For 10 Km After Driver Suffers Seizure; Takes Him To Hospital, Drops Passengers
- womenShuttler Tasnim Mir Becomes First Indian Girl To claim World No 1 Spot
- offer of the dayExquisite And Stylish Watches For Women; Which One Will You Pick?
- womenPoet-Activist Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Coin; More Women To Be Honoured
- womenLegendary Street And Portrait Photographer Sabine Weiss Passes Away At 97
- lgbtqMarlene Dietrich Birthday: 5 Things To Learn From The Style Icon And Gender Bender Of Yesteryears
- womenMarriageable Age Limit For Women May Be Raised To 21 Years In India