MSRTC Recruits 150 Women Drivers For The First Time In 50 Years
In a first, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will include women drivers in its staff. The refreshing move comes for the first time in 50 years. In the recruitment process for the post of driver-cum-conductor around 150 women have been selected. Not just that, they will be properly trained before they take charge as women drivers at MSRTC. .
The MSRTC officials stated that 150 women have successfully passed the process of documenting the files and have been selected for the job. The recruitment process started earlier this year for 8,022 posts of driver-cum-conductors from across the state. For the post around 35,400 candidates had applied, out of which 30,068 including 742 women cleared the written test.
The concessions given by MSRTC in the eligibility criteria for females, have encouraged the women aspirants to step forward and apply for this position. But, for men to be eligible the set of rules are different. It is essential for them to have a heavy vehicle driving licence along with one year's experience of driving heavy vehicles without any accident during that period.
Also, male candidates will have to undergo a 100 marks driving test after they have met the physical and other criteria. After the driving results are given out, final merit list will be based on the marks scored by candidates in written and driving test.
In the case of women, after they have cleared the written test, only the height and documents will be checked after which, the selected women candidates will then be sent for a year-long heavy vehicle driving training.