Nabaneeta Dev Sen, Legendary Bengali Poet And Writer Passes Away At 81

81-year-old Nabaneeta Dev Sen, the legendary Bengali writer and poet took her last breath on Thursday evening. She was suffering from cancer for a long time. The winner of the Sahitya Academy Award and Padma Shri recipient is survived by her two daughters Ananya who is a writer and Nandana who works as an actress.

On 13 January 1938, she was born to poet-couple Narendranath Dev and Radharani Devi, in Kolkata. She later studies and graduated from the Presidency College, West Bengal. She received her master's degree from Jadavpur University. In the year 1958, she married Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen in 1958. However, the marriage couldn't last and the couple got divorced in 1976. After getting divorced from her husband, she went abroad to pursue higher studies and make her career in the field of writing.

Some Of The Nabaneeta Dev Sen's Literary Work

Her literary work includes 80 poetry, plays, humour writing, novels, essays, and travelogues. She has also written some stories for children. She used to write adventure stories and fairy tales for children with the protagonist as girls.

It was in the year 1959 when Pratham Pratyay, her first book was published.

Monsieur Hulor Holiday which was published in 1980 was her first collection of short stories. Some of her famous work includes Bama-bodhini, Nati Nabanita, Srestha Kabita, and Sita Theke Suru.

Being a novelist and columnist, she did research on Ramayana and is well known for it. She also served as a teacher at Oxford University and also at the Colorado College, US. She taught Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University, India.

Awards Won By Nabaneeta Dev Sen

1. Mahadevi Verma Award (1992)

2. Sahitya Academy Award (1996)

3. Padma Shri (2000)

4. Mystic Kalinga Literary Award (2017)

Nabaneeta Dev Sen used to live in Bhalo-Basa the place where she was born. The place is now known as Heritage Building. She lived with Saraswati Basu, her adopted daughter who grew up to become a lesbian rights activist.

Nobel Laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee was the last person to visit Nanabaneeta Dev Sen on 23 October at her stay. She dies at her residence in Kolkata.

Mamta Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has expressed her grief over the demise of the legendary writer. "Saddened at the passing away of noted litterateur and academic Nabaneeta Dev Sen. A recipient of several awards, her absence will be felt by her myriad students and well-wishers. My condolences to her family and admirers," she wrote through her Twitter account.

Saddened at the passing away of noted litterateur and academic Nabaneeta Dev Sen. A recipient of several awards, her absence will be felt by her myriad students and well-wishers. My condolences to her family and admirers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 7 November 2019

We pay our tribute to the great writer. May her soul rest in peace.