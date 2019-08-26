ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PV Sindhu Wins Gold At BWF World Championship: Here Are Some Facts About The Famous Badminton Player

    By

    PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian to win BWF World Championships 2019. She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara - 21-7, 21-7 - in the women's singles final and won a gold medal for it.

    The Hyderabad girl took full control of the match from the opening game and closed the match in just 38 minutes. She has bagged four medals - two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and two silver medals in 2017 and 2018.

    Image Source: News18

    From famous sports personalities to political leaders, everyone greeted her on her remarkable win and the fact that she made India proud. PM Modi congratulated her on Twitter saying, "The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players".

    After her win, she dedicated this title to her mother as it was her birthday.

    Here are some facts about PV Sindhu that you should know:

    1. PV Sindhu's full name is Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. She was born on 5 July 1995 in Hyderabad.

    2. Sindhu's parents are professional volleyball players.

    3. She took up badminton at the age of 8 and won her first gold in the U-14 category of the 51st national school games.

    4. She was inspired by Pullela Gopichand's success, a former Indian badminton player who is currently her coach now.

    5. PV Sindhu is the youngest Indian to win a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016.

    6. She was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2016.

    7. She won her first Grand Prix gold by defeating Singapore's Juan Gu at the 2013 Malaysian Open.

    8. PV Sindhu won the Arjuna Award at the age of 18.

    9. She was honoured with the Padma Shri (India's fourth highest civilian award) in 2015.

    More PV SINDHU News

    Read more about: pv sindhu facts badminton sports
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue