PV Sindhu Wins Gold At BWF World Championship: Here Are Some Facts About The Famous Badminton Player

PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian to win BWF World Championships 2019. She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara - 21-7, 21-7 - in the women's singles final and won a gold medal for it.

The Hyderabad girl took full control of the match from the opening game and closed the match in just 38 minutes. She has bagged four medals - two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and two silver medals in 2017 and 2018.

Image Source: News18

From famous sports personalities to political leaders, everyone greeted her on her remarkable win and the fact that she made India proud. PM Modi congratulated her on Twitter saying, "The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players".

After her win, she dedicated this title to her mother as it was her birthday.

Here are some facts about PV Sindhu that you should know:

1. PV Sindhu's full name is Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. She was born on 5 July 1995 in Hyderabad.

2. Sindhu's parents are professional volleyball players.

3. She took up badminton at the age of 8 and won her first gold in the U-14 category of the 51st national school games.

4. She was inspired by Pullela Gopichand's success, a former Indian badminton player who is currently her coach now.

5. PV Sindhu is the youngest Indian to win a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016.

6. She was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2016.

7. She won her first Grand Prix gold by defeating Singapore's Juan Gu at the 2013 Malaysian Open.

8. PV Sindhu won the Arjuna Award at the age of 18.

9. She was honoured with the Padma Shri (India's fourth highest civilian award) in 2015.