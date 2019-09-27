India's Got Colour: Nandita Das' Video Calls Out The Colour Discrimination In Our Society Women oi-Neha Ghosh

India's obsession with fair skin is deep-rooted. Colour discrimination is widespread and practised in our society, and it sternly believes that skin colour determines a person's worth.

Since time immemorial, the Indian culture has always looked down on dark-skinned people. Even, TV advertisements have instilled into people's mind the idea that fair is beautiful.

Actor-director Nandita Das' campaign 'Dark Is Beautiful', highlighted the current problem of colour discrimination in our society. The campaign completed 10 years, so she has released a 2-minute-long video that celebrates the variations in complexions and criticizes the society's obsession with fair skin.

The music video titled 'India's Got Colour' features powerful actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhaskar, Vikrant Massey, Gul Panag, Ali Fazal, Tillotama Shome, and Shashank Arora.

The video presents a number of scenes that commonly occur in Indian household. One scene shows that a mother stops her young daughter from stepping out in the sun so she doesn't get tanned. Another scene shows that a father looks for a fair bride for his son.

While sharing the music video on Instagram, Nandita Das wrote, "A fun music video that we made to celebrate the diversity of skin colour in India! After all, we are 1.3 billion people, and that many shades of skin tones"!

Soon all her followers started commenting and appreciating her move.

