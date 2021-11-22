Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai: All You Need To Know About Her Disappearance And Comeback Women oi-Boldsky Desk

There is a mystery surrounding the whereabouts of the Chinese Superstar Peng Shuai after a state media published an email. The 35-year-old won 2013 Wimbledon and gained her first Grand Slam title alongside Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei. She has also won the 23 WTA doubles titles and numerous other laurels. Her current global ranking is 191.

News reports from several media outlets suggest that On 2 November, Peng alleged on a social media website Weibo that she was forced into sex by the former Vice-Premier of China Zhang Gaoli. Since then Peng has gone missing was never seen in public. Further, the Chinese Government has also banned the popular hashtags related to the issues and that includes #tennis too.

However, another email published by the state media was supposedly sent by Peng Shuai and stated that she is 'resting at home and everything is fine.' The email is still unverified and people are casting their doubt regarding its authenticity. Also, Earlier this month, the WTA issued a statement, asking the Chinese government to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment.

Recently, Steve Simon, the Chairman, and Chief executive of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) too expressed his concern for Peng's safety and wellbeing.

The letter stated: "Regarding the recent news released on the official website of the WTA, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself. And it was released without my consent...The news in that release, including the allegation of sexual assault, is not true. I'm not missing, nor I am unsafe. I've just been resting at home and everything is fine. Thank you again for caring about me," it mentioned.

Due to international concern about her well-being, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach organised a 30-minute video call with Peng Shuai after her explosive claims of sexual assault by Zhang Gaoli. In the video call, Peng thanked IOC and explained that 'she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time.' She also mentioned that she prefers to spend her time with family and friends right now and that she will continue to be involved in Tennis.

On Sunday, November 21, Peng Shuai was also seen attending a tennis tournament in Beijing and this is her first public appearance after her accusations against Gaoli.

Here is what you need to know about the Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai.

Peng Shuai: Facts About The Chinese Tennis Star

Peng Shuai was born in an ordinary family and she was eight years old when she started playing tennis.

It was her uncle who first introduced her to tennis.

Life was not easy for Shuai and she had to undergo surgery for a heart defect at the age of 12.

Her favourite shot is forehand and her favourite surface is hard.

She has a lucky cow on her tennis bag, as she was born in the year of the Ox.

Peng Shuai admires John McEnroe, a former American Tennis player who is known for shot-making and volleyball skills.

Shuai is quiet by nature and enjoys Chinese cuisine and loves swimming, reading and shopping.

In 2000, she has played the first event of her career on the ITF Circuit in China, reaching SF (l. to Li). Next year in 2001, she played first WTA main draw at Shanghai, falling 1r (as WC); won two singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit. In 2002, she fell 1r once; won one singles title on ITF Circuit. After 2 years in 2003, she fell 1r twice and in qualifying once; won two singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

Over the years she has won several accolades and titles and in 2019, she won two WTA doubles titles; won one WTA 125K Series doubles title; won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

In Doubles, she has 23 wins under her belt. This is what the record says, 2019 - Shenzhen (w/Z.Yang), Guangzhou (w/Siegemund); 2017 - Shenzhen (w/Hlavackova); 2016- Nottingham (w/Hlavackova), Guangzhou (w/Muhammad), Tianjin (w/McHale); 2014 - Pattaya City (w/Zhang), Doha, Indian Wells, Roland Garros (all w/Hsieh), Beijing (w/Hlavackova); 2013 - Rome, Wimbledon, Cincinnati, Guangzhou, WTA Finals (all w/Hsieh); 2011 - Rome (w/Zheng); 2009 - Sydney, Rome, Beijing (all w/Hsieh); 2008 - Bangalore (w/Sun), Bali (w/Hsieh); 2007 - Guangzhou (w/Yan).

Photos Courtesy: Shen Shiwei Twitter.