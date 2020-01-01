New Year 2020: 8 Ways To Enjoy The Occasion With Your Family Members

1. Invite Your Extended Family Members While you are thinking to celebrate New Year at your home with your family members, you can invite your extended family members to join you in the celebration. This way you will be having more fun and a family get together. After all, it is a new start and therefore, having your loved ones around you will increase the fun and happiness.

2. Prepare Some Delicious Food When you are talking about a celebration, enjoying delicious food becomes compulsory. You can think about utilising your cooking skills or helping your mother in the kitchen to prepare food. You can then enjoy the dinner with your family and have a gala time.

3. Include Music And Dance In The Celebration What would be a celebration without music and dance? You can choose some sweet melodious songs that can help you and your family in enjoying the occasion. You can also think about playing your parents' favourite songs and asking them to show some dance steps. But if you want to give a touch of competition to the celebration, then you can have a dancing and singing competition among your family members only.

4. Have Some Memorable Pictures Since all of you have gathered in the celebration and it is a fresh start to yet another year, how about clicking some memorable pictures. For this, you can prepare a photo booth at your place and capture wonderful moments. Also, you can ask everyone to have a group photo. This will serve as a memory that can be cherished forever.

5. Play Year Review Game Another interesting way of celebrating the New Year with family members at your home is to visit the memory lane of the year that has just passed. You can play a New Year review game and ask everyone to share their experiences of 2019. If there are kids in your family, then they can share about the new skills that they learned in the previous year. You too can share your bittersweet memories, lessons and experiences.

6. Say Sweet Things For Each Other While all your family members are present in the celebration, you can think of saying sweet things about every member and making them feel special. You can talk about the care and concern your parents show for you and how special your siblings are for you. You can also give your best wishes for your family members.

7. Crack Some Funny Jokes If you are looking forward to making your New Year Celebration full of laughter then how about cracking some funny jokes. This will not only show your good sense of humour but will also make your family members laugh aloud. You can also ask your family members to crack some funny jokes and enjoy the moment.