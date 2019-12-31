Happy New Year 2020: 10 Heartfelt Messages, Images And Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones Life oi-Prerna Aditi

New Year is that time of the year filled with celebration and is enjoyed by people of all ages, religions and races across the world. For some people, a new year is about changing calendars or partying all night but for some, it is not only a celebration but also a fresh start to another year. People generally look forward to having a prosperous and happening year ahead. They also wish for their loved ones' good health and prosperity. They share their love and affection through various social media platforms by sharing messages.

So, if you are also looking for new year messages to share with your loved ones and family members, we are here to help you with some lovely greetings.

1. "Nights will be dark and days will be full of light. I wish your New Year to be always bright."

2. "Though we are changing the calendars, I am glad that I'm entering a new year with same best friends. Wish You A Happy New Year!"

3. "How blessed I am to have you in my life. I wish our bond to grow stronger in this brand new year. Happy New Year 2020!"

4. "Before the social media gets flooded with posts and your inbox gets filled with messages, let me take a moment to wish you a Happy New Year 2020."

5. "I wish the new near 2020 brings prosperity, courage and success in your life. May all your dreams come true."

6. "Before the calendar turns a new leaf over, let me take a quiet moment to wish a wonderful and happy new year."

7. "Happy New Year! A wonderful and marvellous start of another beautiful and exciting year would not have been possible without your support and love."

8. "As the year draws to an end. I want to wish you the very best and hope for your success. May the Almighty grant you your desired wishes in this new year."

9. "May the new year inspire you to make a fresh start in your life and work for your dreams."

10. Once again it is the time for celebration, enjoyment and spreading goodness. May you have a new year filled with laughter, success and good health!