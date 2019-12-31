ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy New Year 2020: 10 Heartfelt Messages, Images And Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

    By

    New Year is that time of the year filled with celebration and is enjoyed by people of all ages, religions and races across the world. For some people, a new year is about changing calendars or partying all night but for some, it is not only a celebration but also a fresh start to another year. People generally look forward to having a prosperous and happening year ahead. They also wish for their loved ones' good health and prosperity. They share their love and affection through various social media platforms by sharing messages.

    New Year 2020: Things To Avoid Doing On New Year's Day

    So, if you are also looking for new year messages to share with your loved ones and family members, we are here to help you with some lovely greetings.

    1. "Nights will be dark and days will be full of light. I wish your New Year to be always bright."

    2. "Though we are changing the calendars, I am glad that I'm entering a new year with same best friends. Wish You A Happy New Year!"

    3. "How blessed I am to have you in my life. I wish our bond to grow stronger in this brand new year. Happy New Year 2020!"

    4. "Before the social media gets flooded with posts and your inbox gets filled with messages, let me take a moment to wish you a Happy New Year 2020."

    5. "I wish the new near 2020 brings prosperity, courage and success in your life. May all your dreams come true."

    6. "Before the calendar turns a new leaf over, let me take a quiet moment to wish a wonderful and happy new year."

    7. "Happy New Year! A wonderful and marvellous start of another beautiful and exciting year would not have been possible without your support and love."

    8. "As the year draws to an end. I want to wish you the very best and hope for your success. May the Almighty grant you your desired wishes in this new year."

    9. "May the new year inspire you to make a fresh start in your life and work for your dreams."

    10. Once again it is the time for celebration, enjoyment and spreading goodness. May you have a new year filled with laughter, success and good health!

    More NEW YEAR 2020 News

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue