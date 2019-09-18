Moving Away From Family? These 7 Tips Will Help You Cope With The Sadness Parents And Children oi-Prerna Aditi

At some point in our lives, we have to make difficult choices, one of them is moving away from your home and family. Be it pursuing higher studies or looking for your new job in a different city, to live our dreams, at times we have to sacrifice things that are dear to us. You might feel a lump in your throat to bid farewell to your home sweet home and family members and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Initially, it might feel hard to control your emotions, but there are some ways, through which you can deal with them.

1. Relax, You Are Not Severing Ties With Your Family

It is understood that moving to a new city has its own pros and cons and you will be missing your sweet home and family members. Also, there will be a huge physical distance between you and your family. But that is neither the end of your life nor it will be forever. Physical distance cannot eradicate all the concerns and love that you and your family have for each other. So, be patient and accept the new changes.

2. Technology Can Be Really Handy

Earlier when there were no technological advancements, people found it difficult to stay in touch with their family members, while themselves being in a different city. Their only means of communication was exchanging letters and sending telegrams. Thanks to mobile phones and the internet, getting in touch with your loved ones have become much easier. You can give them a call, drop a message or opt for a video call. Therefore, you can always stay connected with your loved ones.

3. Understand And Accept The Decision

Nobody likes to move away from his or her family without any reason. There must be a reason behind you shifting to another city, isn't it? Accept that reason and move on. There is no point wallowing in self-pity. If you have gone for higher studies or a job, then accept it and do not feel bad about it. You can always look at the brighter side of it.

4. Try To Socialise With People

One of the best ways to deal with your gloominess after moving away from your family and home is to socialise with new people around you. It is very important to have a good and supportive circle around you. Try to make new friends and also stay in touch with your old friends. Though friends can never compensate for the feeling of not having family members around, it can certainly make you feel less isolated. They can help you to overcome your anxiety and homesickness to a great extent. You can also take part in some social activities as this will help you to explore your interest area as well.

5. Work On Your Career Goals

As mentioned above, accept the reason behind moving away from your family, so that you can focus on your career goals. Focusing on your career will help you to live a fruitful life. This can also distract you from the worries and sadness of staying away from your close ones. Also, you will feel happy when you see yourself progressing. Moreover, your family members will also feel proud of you.

6. Plan Your Vacations Wisely To Meet Your Family

When you move to a different city, you can plan your upcoming vacations. You along with your family members can decide who will make the first visit or you can always surprise your family by going home. This way you will be able to look forward to your visit when you feel gloomy for not having your family around you.

7. Give Yourself Time To Adapt In The New Environment

It is said that 'Good things happen in time' and therefore, getting used to the new place or surrounding will also take some time. But you need to be patient. Take rest after you reach to the new place. You can also call your parents and old friends to let them know you have reached safely. Give yourself time as things will fall in place slowly. Roam around and check interesting places in the city to counter gloominess.

In addition to this, you should enjoy and value every day and find happiness in little things for which you have come so far. Explore your new cities and the people around you. This is the best time to utilise your skills and make the best of the opportunities that have come along your way. You will be able to gain experiences and life lessons that will remain with you forever and will reduce the pain of parting from your family.