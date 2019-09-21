Daughter's Day 2019: 7 Ways How Liberal Upbringing Can Help Daughters To Become Strong Women Parents And Children oi-Prerna Aditi

In a country like India, where women were suppressed and considered a burden in their own families, it is not easy for them to break the glass ceiling and yet many of them are making headlines for being most successful women across the globe.

On the occasion of World Daughter's Day that falls on 22 September every year, let's understand the power of liberal upbringing by parents that can help the daughters to become a strong woman.

Ideas are liberating and therefore, being open to them can help you to break the shackles of certain old traditions and beliefs that see women as weaker sex than men and have oppressed them simply because of their gender.

Also Read: 9 Common Problems That Indian Women Face Even Today!

While society believes marriage is the only responsibility of parents towards their daughter, it is high time to ignore it and focus on how to make your child fearless and confident to survive in this world and not become dependent to you.

Liberal upbringing will help your daughter think rationally and not just accept everything around her blindly. This will slowly build her capacity to handle difficult situations.

1. Replace Fairy Tales With Reality

All children love to get lost in the world of fairytales, isn't it? Parents teach their kids to be kind and generous like the fairies, but did we ever ensure kids know the realities of life, as well?

There is nothing wrong in narrating beautiful fairy tales to your daughter, but you must ensure your daughter is also aware of the realities of life. This is important because she can choose her set of right and wrong. It is important that she knows that a prince can only be charming if he is kind, caring, honest and able to love a person truly. Castle and jewellery are not important, having a kind heart is.

2. Courage Over Cowardness

No doubt you love your daughter and she is the most precious thing to you. But, preparing her for the tough times is also your responsibility. No two person can be similar and there is no shortage of people with bad intentions. We worship Goddesses because they have the perfect blend of courage, vigilance and tenderness all wrapped in one. They are capable of fighting against evil and spread the love at the same time.

Instead of asking your daughter to look beautiful ask them to be courageous. Let them hide their courage behind their tenderness so that are ready for difficult situations.

Also read: 7 Reasons Why Women Should Learn Self-defence Techniques

3. What People Think About Her Is Not Her Problem

At times people might judge your daughter on the basis of her clothes and makeup. Though clothing has nothing to do with a person's behaviour, you can work on your daughter's clothing choices. But that doesn't mean you need to set barriers for her. Let her know she can wear anything in which she feels comfortable and tell her that even if people judge her for her dressing sense, it is not her problem and what she thinks about herself is the only important thing.

Tell to live her life wisely and not get affected even when people judge her for her choices.

4. How You Treat Women Is Important In Home

The main reason why some women are still unaware of their worth is because they see their mothers or sisters being treated while growing up. If you (read men) are hitting your wife every time, verbally abusing them, then your daughter might expect the same from her husband. As a result, it is possible that the daughter will grow up to be an under-confident woman, wrapped in shame and fear.

A woman should be always treated with respect, love and care and fathers can ensure that their daughter understands, what kind of behaviour they should expect from their partner. You are letting her know the importance of being a woman and this will really help to emerge as a strong and independent woman.

5. Teach Her Kindness Is A Virtue

Most people mistake kindness as a weakness, which is not true. Not everyone can be kind and therefore, to become a kind person, one has to quit jealousy and self-obsession.

Let your daughter know what is kindness is and why is it important to be kind. Growing up with the self-centered mindset might not make your daughter become a strong woman. As she might not realise how beautiful it is put someone else's happiness before theirs.

Teach your daughter why is it worthless to be involved in gossips or hold grudge against others. Encourage her to practice selfless love and develop a helping attitude.

6. Encourage Her To Be Self-Dependent

Instead of teaching your daughter how to look gorgeous, encourage her to be self-dependent. Rather than dreaming for her fairy tale wedding, let her have a successful and flourishing career. She is not born to get married and marriage is not everything, therefore, let her not expect someone else to come and make her happy. Help her realise that happiness can come from her own actions and she can live the way she thinks is right. Also, ask her to choose her desired career and show your support.

Also read: Exclusive: This Woman Is Shattering Prejudices Against Solo Women Travellers

7. Help Her Create Her Set Of Right And Wrong

Though allowing your daughter to date someone can be really difficult for you since you are constantly worried about her, you can at least encourage her to date someone whom she deserves. Don't let her date anyone just for the sake of dating. Help her in figuring out what qualities she should be looking for in a partner. Discuss what kind of people she would like to date and then you can share your opinions with her. This will help both of you to be on the same page. Your daughter will be able to decide what is right or wrong for her.

Guiding your daughter as she grows up is the best thing to do. She will be able to voice her thoughts and problems to you without any hesitation. She will be able to connect with you as a friend and hence, you will be aware of what is happening in your daughter's life and therefore, you will also be able to help her. This way you will be able to guide and motivate her in the best possible manner.

Happy Daughter's Day!