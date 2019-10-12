Karwa Chauth 2019: 8 Beautiful Things That Husbands Can Gift To Woo Their Wives Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

Karwa Chauth is round the corner and it is the time when wives pray for the well being and long lives of their husbands by observing fast for the whole day. This is a festival that is widely celebrated in the Northern parts of India and has a great significance among the married couple. This year the festival will be observed on the 17 October 2019. In this, married women are not supposed to eat and drink anything until they worship the moon.

Like every year, women get decked up, pick up their best attire for being dressed in their best and will be seen praying for their husbands' safety, their long lives and good health. In return, husbands promise their wives to protect and love them forever.

But let's change it this time. As a husband, you can also do things to surprise your wife on this special occasion and do something tangible to show how much you love and care for her. So if you are already going through google suggestions and e-commerce sites to find a suitable gift for your dear wife, then check out this amazing list of gift ideas and your problem will be solved.

1. Get A Beautiful Jewellery Set It is said that one thing that is closest to a woman's heart, that is jewellery. Women love to own jewellery and therefore, you can present a beautiful jewellery set to your wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. It can be anything depending on your budget, so don't spend so much time on the price. Instead of giving a jewellery set, you can also gift earrings, a pendant, ring or a watch to your dear wife. 2. Buy A Smartphone The latest advancement in technology has brought various smartphones in the market. Smartphones have now become an important part of our lives. Therefore, you can gift your wife the latest smartphone. She will surely be impressed by this gesture of yours and will feel special. 3. How About A Health Insurance What can be better than buying a health insurance to your wife. Medical insurance can help your wife to receive the best medical care without getting any medical strain. God forbid, but if your dear wife goes through any acute disease, she can claim the insurance for dealing with the medical expenses. This will not only serve as a special gift but will also make your wife know how genuinely you care for her health. 4. Choose A Designer Dress Or Saree At times your wife may doubt your clothing choices and think you can't choose a nice outfit for her. But this Karwa Chauth you can prove her wrong and surprise her by choosing a designer dress or a saree for your wife. These days, you can easily find designer dresses and sarees at various stores and e-commerce sites. 5. Plenty Of Vouchers Letting your wife purchase things on her own, travel with her squad or enjoy a grand dinner at a restaurant can be a great thing. For this, you can gift her vouchers for a trip, shopping, a movie or dinner. This will surely bring a smile at your wife's face. 6. A Hell Lot Of Cosmetics It goes beyond saying that women love to do make up and they consider it as their birthright. So if you see that your wife is longing for a lipstick, eye shadow palette or for other cosmetics, you can surely present the same to your wife. All you need to do is know the favourite brand of your wife and purchase her desired cosmetics. 7. Car Or A Scooter For Her These days, women are stepping out of their comfort zone and are making efforts to break the glass ceiling. In order to motivate your wife and let her become self-dependent, you can gift your wife a car or a scooter. Nothing will make her happier than this. She will surely fall in love with you once again. 8. Bring A Nice Cutlery Set If your wife loves to cook and is fond of having beautiful crockery and cutlery set, then you can surely purchase the same for her. Just try to know what kind of cutlery and crockery your wife is willing to have and then you can easily find those in the market or e-commerce sites. Doesn't matter if you have buy a costly gift for your wife, spending time with your wife is more important and is one of the best gifts that you can gift your partner. For that reason emotions matter the most and are more valuable than materialistic gifts.