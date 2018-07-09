Offer Yourself For Marriage When You Have Done These Things With Him

Marriage is one of the most important decisions of one's life. Before getting into a marriage you must do these things with him and also in front of him. A marriage is composed of a number of tests and you both have to go through them together. These stages of tests before marriage will prepare you and your desired partner for the tests to come in the future. And the deeper you travel into the relationship, the better you and your partner understand each other as well.

The most important test in a relationship is the test of being in sync with each other and the comfort that comes with it. The second most important factor is the trust that the two of you have with one another. Relationships are always a hit and trial method and we don't really know with whom we would have the perfect bond. It will always require a lot of hard work.

If you want to marry your man, you should do these things with him in order to make him know the real you. This will not only portray your vulnerabilities but will also give you an insight on whether he is ready to be with you at your worst or not. In order to know the reality of how well the marriage will be and the rate of compatibility you have with him, you must do these 4 things with him.

Here is the list of things you should do before offering yourself for marriage.

1. Show Him Angry Goddess Nature

It is not advisable to be angry and kill your relationship. But when it comes to marriage you should know that portraying anger for once will show the reality of love the other person has for you.

How?

You shouldn't let your anger be the best form of yours but for once show him the real angry young lady that you are. See if he still is with you or not. If he sticks around, he is yours to keep forever as his love is not conditional.

2. Buy Groceries Together

This will showcase the tolerance level of his. After marriage, you and your partner will definitely go grocery shopping together. But if you don't know beforehand about him not liking your slow examining quality of buying grocery and thinking about what to buy, you will probably suffer later.

Why?

If he doesn't like it he will probably avoid going with you to buy grocery and that would leave you alone to do this task. So before you offer yourself you need to know if he will accompany you in doing this together before marriage.

3. Perform Your Guilty Pleasure

He needs to be well acquainted with your secret guilty pleasure. If you have any, then don't hesitate to show him beforehand. He needs to know. You need to let him into your secrets. If he is the one you are going to marry, you should consider telling him all about your guilty pleasure.

4. Show Him Your Crying Attitude

It is important that he is able to see you cry at least once for a lot of reasons. His caring attitude towards you will be seen by you. You will get to know whether he is compassionate or not. You will get to know how he is going to take care of you when you are sad. It is the way of testing his empathy and kindness. Another reason for you to cry is that if he sees you cry, and still loves you despite how you look, then you definitely know he is the perfect match.

These are the things that you need to know before you offer yourself for marriage.

