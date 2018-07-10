Having Problems In Your Relationship? Solutions For These 5 Problems

Relationships are a way of life these days and if you are having problems in it, you need to find the solutions for it. This article will guide you through all the common problems that you figure out in a relationship and ways to solve them.

Having problems in your relationship can be tougher than you thought of. These simple problems often lead to the end of a relationship. Thus you have to figure out these before they cause any form of disaster in the relationship.

These are the 5 common relationship problems.

1. Communication Errors

Communication is the base to build a satisfying relationship. It is the beginning of love, trust, and respect. Inability to communicate or having communication errors with your partner will drain you and you would lose hope in the relationship.

Definite problems are lack of giving your opinions or views, powerlessness to express what you feel or need, etc. These problems become a direct attack on the relationship if not solved.

In order to solve these problems, you have to make sure that you communicate regularly, are an attentive listener, you are more positive in the conversation or become more assertive and never let your anger or irritation guide the path of the conversation between you and your partner.

2. Trust Factor

One of the main problems that lead to a failure in sustaining the relationship is trust. It basically is the mind games that we play with ourselves. We start to think about the worst possible scenarios and try to test our partner in varied ways in order to be sure if we can trust them to the core.

Lack of intimacy, past relationships, insecurities and often cheating makes one have trust issues. Trust issues originate basically from experience in early phases of childhood like inadequate nurturing, abuse of some kind, mistreatment by people or family, etc. These are the top reasons why one becomes prey to having lack of trust.

To avoid trust issues, one must practice trusting others, start talking about yourself and your vulnerabilities, converse regularly about the smallest things that matter to you and your partner, discuss your daily life with your partner, discuss the secrets that you have wanted, try to analyze things from your partner's perspective as well as from yours, be honest to your partner regarding your feelings, try to let go of the past and repeat all of them in a much better way as a process to become better each day.

3. Issues With Compatibility

We all have dated someone or the other, later realizing that the person is not at all compatible. This also has made us end a few relationships in the past. Our priorities differ, we feel jaded after a certain period of time, wherein we both have extreme end demands that each other fail to satisfy; for instance, he likes to sit at home while she wants a night walk.

Small disagreements and reasons make one feel that his/her partner isn't compatible and hence it is better to take another road.

You can easily let go of incompatibility issues by spending more and more time with your partner, having a playful time with each other, being more intimate and trying to do things that both of you like in doing or share mutual interests.

4. Inadequate Intimacy

One of the major reasons for relationships falling apart is the decrease in the level of intimacy the couple has. Intimacy is all about being close with your partner in order to share the closest of all bonds, physical intimacy. Intimacy helps in regenerating the love that becomes stagnant after a considerate period of time. Intimacy makes it easy for couples to ignite the lost love in their life.

In order to get back the level of intimacy in each other, both must reach out to their personal fantasies and try to fulfill it and not wait for each other and also try out on each other with new ideas of making love, giving each other new ideas to quench the thirst of intimacy. Intimacy can also be expressed through the eyes, texts, or even by touch. It is all about making each other feel loved at the end of the day.

5. Time

The key asset in every relationship is providing each other time. If one fails to give time to his/her partner, he/she should also be certain of the relationship being burned down to ashes. Most of the time it is seen that partners take each other for granted and that leads to baseless arguments, fights, discussions, etc., which makes things worse for each other.

Rather than thinking about how to give more time to the relationship, start spending more time with your partner either by going for a walk or sometimes drop in at the office for a cup of coffee or lunch, plan out date activities, get a book to read it out to your partner, play games with each other and try making new dishes of food together.

Doing everything that would help you connect with each other and spend some quality time is the only way of satisfying each other and showing the affection and endearment that you and your partner desire.

These are the 5 relationship problems and the ways you can solve the issues as well. Every couple has different mindsets and every person has their own perception towards relationships. Help yourself today if you are troubled in your relationship. Use these ideas in making your relationship a better place to reside and have a peace of mind.

