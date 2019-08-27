Going Through Awkward Silence On A Date? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Avoid It Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Have you ever been on a date where you experienced too many awkward pauses and time seemed to be dragging itself? When the conversation slows down, people feel awkward. This awkwardness can grow more if you do not know each other. At the same time, your mind will be filled with questions like 'should I crack this joke?', 'will I sound boring if I talk about history and politics?' etc.

So how to avoid the awkward silence on your date? Well, to help you with this, we have brought some tips for you:

1. Prepare Some Topics

Before you go on a date make sure to prepare some topics on which you can initiate the talk. You can have some brainstorming topics. If you know the person you are going on date with, then you can pick topics related to their interest areas. But if you are on a blind date then you can pick some random topics such as 'how is your work-life going?' or 'what do you find interesting about this city?'.

You can always talk about topics related to travel, hobbies, food preferences and television. You can also share your latest tour experience. This will engage the person on the other side of the table and you won't have to face the awkward silence.

2. Ask Some Genuine Questions

People love to answer genuine questions because they are then able to connect themselves with those questions. If you are on a blind date, you can always ask questions related to their childhood or their experience in college. It is always a good idea to kill the awkward silence by asking your date about his/her passion, likes and dislikes. You can also compliment them for their hair, beard, fragrance or their shoes. This will make them feel special and they will enjoy the date with you. But make sure to not ask questions that are tough and uncomfortable to answer.

3. Use The Restroom

If you are stuck in a terribly awkward silence then you can excuse yourself for using the restroom. This will not help you to leave the table briefly but will also help you to recollect the conversation. Moreover, it will give you and your date a chance to calm nervousness.

4. Prepare Some Jokes

You can always prepare some inside jokes and use them when stuck in awkward silence. But make sure to gauge the reaction of the person sitting in front of you. If the person is not interested in what you are speaking or is not matching your tone, then it is better to stop. Else you will look like a clown who his trying to please his/her date.

5. Ask About Weekends Activities

Who doesn't love weekends? After all, weekends allow people to do what they want. Therefore, it is one of the best ways to avoid the awkward silence and know your date in a better way. When you ask them about their weekend activities, you will be able to know what kind of person is sitting with you and what is his/her way of spending a day.

6. Talk About A Bad Date

If you are uncertain about how to kill the awkward silence then you can always narrate your bad date stories. You might have experienced a bad date before coming on this date. So you can recall and talk about it. You can talk about how your date didn't show up or ordered a dish from the kid's menu or came covered in animal print. Bringing these topics on the table will help you to have a long-lasting and interesting conversation.

7. Acknowledge The Silence

One of the best ways to overcome a terrible silence is to acknowledge the silence on your table. You can say, "well this silence was awkward but we can avoid it and have a good time, shall we?" This way you will be slicing the tension between you two and can have an honest conversation. After you have acknowledged the silence, you can either speak about your real-life experience or can ask the same from your date.

Well, we hope you have a great time and a date to remember with these tips.