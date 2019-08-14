Questions You Can Ask Your Partner To Know If Your Relationship Is The One You Wanted To Have Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Falling in love is not difficult but maintaining it can be a difficult task. When couples get into a relationship, the biggest challenge that stands in their way is whether or not the relationship will last long. One day, the couples might think they will stay together forever and the next day they might feel, how incompatible they are. Why? Because different people have different perspectives, expectations and a different way of handling certain things.

But how can one know if they and their partner are on the same page? To help you with this, we have brought a set of questions that you can ask your partner in the first year of your relationship. The answer to these questions will help you know if your relationship can go long or not.

1. What Is The Base Of Our Relationship?

Different people have a different perspectives about relationship. Some people want to have a casual relationship while others look for a committed relationship. Similarly, many people like the idea of being into an open relationship while others don't consider it to be a bad idea.

But no one can read anybody's mind. So, instead of making an assumption, you can simply talk with your partner to know what is the base of your relationship. This will make things clear for both of you.

2. What Are Your Priorities?

Everyone has their own priorities. For some, it is family and for others, it is their work. If you want to know whether or not you are your partner's priority, it is better to talk about the same with your partner. This way you will be able to know where your partner pays most of his/her attention. Moreover, you can then adjust according to your partner's priorities.

3. What Kind Of Sexual Intimacy Do You Prefer?

This is one of the important questions you should be checking throughout your relationship. If not, your relationship, might go through a hard time. Kristin Marie Bennion, a certified sex and mental health therapist, says, "Many couples in long-term relationships never talk about their sexual agreement until they hit troubled waters."

Discussing sexual expectations should be an open-ended communication where both of you can discuss your sexual expectations and preferences without having the fear of being judged. You can ask your partner about how often should you people indulge in sexual intercourse and what can be the other ways to stay sexually intimate. This will not help you to have a great bond with your partner but will also fulfil your sexual expectations.

4. How Do You Handle Finances?

Finance is said to be one of the stress factors in human life. It can also bring stress into a happy relationship. Discussing finance can help couples to relieve and overcome financial stress.

According to Alex Von Tobel, the founder and CEO of LearnVest (a finance company) and the author of Financially Fearless, "As Millennial stay single for longer, they also wind up delaying most major financial decisions, like buying a home or having a child."

In the Money Habits and Confession Survey conducted by LearnVest (in America), it was found that there are around 24% of Americans who don't discuss about finances with their partners and end their relationship after going through financial problems.

Also, when one of the partners is making less money than the other, problems might occur. But in that case, the couple can decide who will pay for what. Moreover, if both of you want to have a future together, you both can discuss about saving money for future.

Also read: How Money Affects Your Relationship

5. Are You Comfortable With Long Distance Relationship?

Though a couple might be living in the same city, a situation may come when one of them has to move to some other city or a far place. In such a case, if the couple wants to keep their relationship alive, they can go for a long-distance relationship. So, it is advisable to discuss, if circumstances come, whether or not your partner will be comfortable to be in the long-distance relationship.

6. How Do You Handle Emotions?

Different people have different ways of dealing with emotions. For example, a person might take his/her space to centre themselves to deal with a situation. Whereas there are people who prefer to express their emotions and talk with their friends or families to feel better.

This will give you an idea about how your partner deals with sorrow, frustration, anger and stress. Knowing these behavioural aspects of your partner can help you to connect emotionally with your partner.

Also read: Emotional Intelligence Of Men Is The Secret To A Long-Lasting Relationship

7. Do You Like The Public Display Of Affection?

When you are in a relationship, there will be times when both of you will be going out together in public. You might not be able to resist yourself from showing love to your partner in the public. Well, this seems to be cute and sweet but this might be uncomfortable for your partner. There are people who love showing love when indoors. So, in such a case it is better if you discuss about public display of affection to your partner.

Moreover, this discussion can help you to understand the love language of your partner. As this will help you to resonate your partner's choice.

8. How Close Are You To Your Friends?

If you are close to your family and love spending time with them, it is not necessary, that your partner also has the same thing. Maybe your partner is least interested in going on a picnic with family and friends. In that case, if you expect your partner to have a vacation with your folks, your expectations might not be fulfilled. You might get hurt. Therefore, it is better to discuss about their equation with their people and thus, both can mutually support each other.

9. Are You Over Your Ex?

Would you like to meet your partner's ex on a date night with your partner? Or would like to see your partner missing his/her ex while being with you? If no, then you should know if your partner has closed the ex-relationship chapter or not. This will save you from the drama that usually happens when your partner's ex shows up and your partner can't resist them.

When you have a meaningful discussion about each other's life, you can achieve satisfaction in your relationship. You will be able to solve the problems arising in your relationship. Hence, you will be able to know if the relationship is something that you wanted to have in the long run.