How Money Affects Your Relationship

Do you feel comfortable to discuss money with your partner? Or how often do you talk about issues related to money with your partner?

Discussing money is one of the signs of a healthy relationship. The reason is that it strengthens your love and trust for each other and keeps away the financial issues. Money can either make or break your relationship.[1] Initially people might think that money won't come in between them and their partner but future can't be predicted!

Talking About Money Leads To A Happier Relationship

Good communication is always considered to be one of the contributing factors of a healthy relationship. While dating, people might feel the need to discuss money but they are unable to initiate the same.

Couples can have an argument while discussing money, but this turns out to be beneficial for relationship in the long run.

TD Bank led a Love and Money survey on couples in which they asked questions to couples related to money and their relationship. It was found that most of the couples talked about issues related to money and liked to keep the things sorted. [2]

"Despite their age, younger generations are talking earlier and more frequently with their partners about money," said Ryan Bailey, head of consumer deposits, payments and personal lending at TD Bank. "And the results show they are happier in their relationships than any other generation."[2]

Credit Card Debt Can Create Problems

People having credit card debt can face relationship issues as your partner might think of you as an irresponsible money spender. The credit card debt causes a social stigma.

According to Go Banking Rates, people having other loans such as student loans are considered to have done a significant investment whereas the one with credit card debt are not considered to be a good partner.[2]

April Masini, a relationship expert and founder of relationship advice forum AskApril.com, says, "Education seems like a worthy investment to most people." She further added, "But credit card purchases seem to be more arbitrary."

Money Can Lead To Serious Fights

During the initial days of relationship, couples set some priorities for their relationship and look for transparency. But when one of the partners works hard to make money and the other one spends lavishly, then the relationship might go through a tough phase.

"Financial infidelity, is a real thing and it can become very hard to unwind if it goes unaddressed for too long," says Priya Malani, entrepreneur and partner at the Stash Wealth, a financial planning firm. She further adds, "It sounds harsh but couples that don't get on the same financial page in the beginning are taking a big risk."[3]

One of the biggest contentions in a relationship can be the financial struggles faced by the couples. People who lie after spending joint funds or the money kept for rent, might lose the confidence of their partners.

People who are habituated to spending money for their own needs might feel difficult to share money with someone else. But it becomes even more difficult when the money meant for two people is arranged and maintained by only one person.

