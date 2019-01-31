Dating Someone Who Has Depression

If you've been ignorant of depression all your life and are dating someone who's now battling this disorder, it's definitely going to be a little daunting for you at first. It's not going to be easy, but you've chosen to be there for them because well, you love them. Seeing someone you love and adore for who they are, talk about themselves with such misery and incompetence is going to be painful. They have an uncanny yet strong belief about themselves being flawed in this faultless world. This is certainly not the reality, but to them, it seems like they've finally learned the truth.

Depression is a slow poison. People with depression often isolate themselves and eventually shut themselves down. Logical thinking does not have to find a room in a depressed mind. They're in a dark place and no matter how desperately you have already tried to show them the face of the light, it has never worked. This is because they've convinced themselves that this dark place is their new home.

No matter how much you try to logically reason out and shove them the reality, it's going to be a waste. Even though you come from a place of love, to them you'll be just another demon in this monstrous world. This would then lead to an argument between the two of you and finally them distancing from the only person they felt connected to, you.

Instead of trying to cure their problem, start by just being there for them. Listen, understand and empathise. Know that they're struggling, really hard. The energy that is used by you for the entire day, is used by them to do a minor activity like getting up to eat. They're tired all the time and don't have the will to even continue doing their daily regimes. Here are 5 things you should know when you're dating someone with depression to stay connected to them while keeping your own mental health at check.