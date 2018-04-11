There are many ways a guy shows his love and affection to his woman. But, at times, they turn out to be a fake, a lie, and nothing else. In days of love and lust, men pretend to love to just lure the girl into his life.There are moments that make a woman think a lot if the guy is really in love with you or not. Men tend to show varied emotions and, many times, they just don't express it.

Men struggle a lot with expressing their inner feelings. This article will help you acknowledge the signs that men showcase when they truly love a lady.

Signs that say a guy truly values the girl he loves



1. He Gives You The Commitment

A guy normally doesn't commit to any promises and he prefers not to give commitment which he can't keep. But when it comes to truly being in love, he gives everything for keeping up with the commitment of being together.

He won't play around. You will see his dedication towards the relationship. He values your love and takes you every word seriously. He doesn't fear to give you the lifetime commitment.

Also, Read Ways In Which Men Can Break Their Marriages

2. He Prioritises You

He keeps you high on the priority list and pays heed to all your queries and problems. You don't become an option for him. There might be family and other people who belong to the priority list too. But he still makes you feel you hit the top part of the priority list.

This way, you understand how much he values you.

3. His Eyes Only Focus On You

He looks at you like no other man in the world does. To know how much he feels for you, all you need to do is look him in the eye and you will know if he is in love with you or not. A guy cannot fake his emotion that reflects through his eyes. If his eyes give you a feeling of love that cuddles you up from within, you know that he is in love with you and values you the most.

Also, Read Ways To Know A Guy Is In Love

4. He Lets You Into His Inner Circle

Men don't generally let their women enter the inner circle of their life until and unless they are not sure if they really are in love.

If your man lets you into his inner circle that consists of his most close people and lets you meet them, be certain he values you and wants you forever.

Also, Read Couple Vacation Goals

5. He Is Genuinely Interested In Your Universe

He wants to know you deeper and wants to reach every corner of your mind, just to know you completely. He likes to live in your universe, knowing everything about you. His sole interest is you and no one else. He takes interest in things that help build your personality. He makes it obvious for you to know he just can't get enough of you and keeps wanting more.

6. He Shows You To The World And Isn't Shy About It

He kisses you over dinner. He walks with you holding hands in public. He takes you out with his friends. He takes you to the movies and night walks. He doesn't just keep you hidden in his house. He never thinks of keeping you away from the world or isolates you. He welcomes you into his life and keeps you as the most prized possession and shows you off to the world.

7. He Understands You

When a man falls in love with a woman and he shows it, he doesn't hesitate in understanding that person a bit even. He makes it certain for the lady that he is keen on understanding her as a whole.

After a point of time, you don't even have to tell him anything but he understands what you want and desire. He understands your feelings even when you don't express it. He understands your emotions and knows your reactions. He starts to know you more and more and every day; and at times, you would think if he knows you better or you yourself.

These signs tell you about how much your man values you.

Liked the article? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!