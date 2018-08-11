If you are confused about how to surprise your girlfriend or wife this birthday then this article will definitely be of your help. Romantic ideas about birthdays do bring the love to a new level in the relationship or marriage. It shows the love you have for your partner and how much you value it. Things to do for her birthday is all about the little and the most important and caring things to the top of the game surprises for your girlfriend or wife’s birthday. You won’t be in any dilemma after this article.

Women have a general tendency to be affectionate towards gifts, surprises and love poured in form of materialistic things. When I say a materialistic thing, it can also be a handwritten letter. Love has no boundaries as we all know, so exploring the vastness of love is in our favour. If you are not certain about the things you should do for your girl’s birthday, then all you can do is explore the ocean of love inside you. The things you feel will be a good surprise for your partner, you should do it. The only way to surprise is to express love in form of matter.

Romantic Ideas; Things To Do For Her Birthday

1. Plan An Adventure Trip

Take a day off from your busy life and make her birthday an adventure trip that she would remember every time her birthday draws near. The effort that you put into it says a lot about the love you portray. Make sure everything is planned for the trip. Just surprise her on the eve of birthday and pack your bags for the trip. Do not tell about the destination unless she sees it herself. The love that oozes through the smiles and curiosity that pours into understanding will be enough for her to remember the effort you give.

Adventures have always been about adrenaline and adrenaline pushes you to limits in being happy. This birthday plan a surprise trip for your girl.

2. Make A Birthday Cake

Women love seeing men cook. This gives you the opportunity to become a chef. Make your girl happy with a self-made cake. Desserts have found a home in women’s heart and all you go to is take over that home with the help of a cake. To make it more special for your partner, make sure to keep the room dark and the cake on top of a glass. Below light the candles in shape of her name. This would give her the effect of being loved with heart pouring love for you.

3. Handwritten Letter

Do you think it is old-fashioned? I agree with your thought. It is an old method. But this will irk the happy spot of a woman’s heart. You need to know woman don’t crave for big things for little sprouts of happiness. A handwritten letter is one such beautiful example. If you want to make it a romantic birthday for your girl, you got to make sure that you write her a handwritten letter that spills your love. Bring in your creativity to the letter and surprise her this birthday.

4. Make Her Coupons

Love coupons are very trendy in our generation. Everyone wants a piece of it. This, birthday you give her the love coupons. Love coupons are nothing but redeemable coupons saying, “do anything you want this weekend”, “Good for spending a day alone”, “good for making you dinner”, etc.

These coupons can be redeemed by her anytime and all you got to do is the work mentioned in it. Basically, it means she can make you do anything mentioned in the coupons.

5. Hide Messages

Write beautiful messages for your partner and hide them in the house where you know that she will definitely go. For eg, hide in her makeup bag, or her purse, even in her wardrobe, or inside her shoes and heels. Remember her commonly used items and hide it there in plain sight but hard to find kind of places.

This will motivate her and keep her feeling loved every time she finds one of the messages.

These are five simple creative romantic ideas for your girls birthday and you can definitely make use of them.

