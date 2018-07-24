If you are here, that suggests you are unsure about what your man wants in the relationship. Well, "relationship goals; what does your man want in the relationship" is all about the deepest desires of your man from the relationship.

A lot many times, we think love is all that a man craves in the relationship. But to be honest there are a lot of things that matter other than love in the relationship. Every man desires these and if you are not providing it in the relationship, then the relationship is bound to end.

A heart needs a home, a man needs a relationship, a woman needs a lover, a relationship needs a couple and to fulfil all of these two people get into a relationship and complete all the requirement. The thing about a relationship is the way you deal and act in it. If you are the one giving efforts and still see your man unhappy in the relationship, then you need to know about these relationship goals a man seeks in the relationship.

Relationship Goals; What Does Your Man Want In The Relationship?



1. Partnership And Not Ownership

A man doesn't just want a relationship for the sake of it, he wants a partner to live with. When two people get into a relationship, they become partners, they listen to each other and value each other's opinions, especially when it weighs down to the big things in life. Partners start to support each other and do not tear each other down.

In a partnership, the man and woman involved have to remember that one person should not give while the other person does all of the taking as it is a proto co-operative relationship. This can be applied to anything from making the effort to spend time together to share the housework when you and your partner live together. A man always craves for such kind of relationship where he sees his woman as a partner for his lifetime.

2. Communication

Your man wants to build a relationship with you where you both communicate with each other about every single thing in detail. The love that flows through communication keeps him interested more and more. Communication bridges a lot of gaps and your man always tries to become closer to you with the help of communication. Good communication definitely ties into the emotional maturity of the two in the relationship. To keep your man happy in a relationship, you should be communicating always. It is the success for your relationship.

3. Emotional Maturity

Every man seeks for a matured woman as a partner. None want an emotionally immature girl who would just create more pressure in the relationship. The understanding should be so efficient that in terms of some disagreement, the girl knows what to do rather than just sit and act immaturely. Emotional maturity for a man in the relationship is a lot important. If you want your man to be happy, then you need to be emotionally mature.

4. Security Of Togetherness

Every man in a relationship wants to be sure about the relationship. The security of togetherness matters a lot to him. Feeling secure in a relationship is always important to the man and the woman involved. Having a partner who is reliable and honest helps a man to be more comfortable in the relationship. Guys are no different than girls when it comes to wanting security in a relationship and they always ask for it from their woman.

5. Romance Your Way

Every individual loves to be romantic with their partner. If you are not being romantic with your partner, then your man might be craving for it and would stay unhappy for long. It is better to be romantic than to lose your man. Every man seeks a woman with whom they feel they can be openly romantic and can have a better time romancing their way into the relationship. Relationships are often burned to the ground because of low romance, causing a lot of unnecessary arguments and distractions.

6. Physical Intimacy

Every human seeks for it. Men and women both crave being physical. Every man seeks a woman who can be open about their intimacy with them and the relationship and can enjoy the intimacy with him. While women basically connect better through the act of communication, men are better known to connect the best with the act of being physical. Being intimate is a very important part of every relationship.

These are the 6 most important wants of a man in a relationship. He craves for these wants of his to be fulfilled and if you are planning on fulfilling your man's needs, you better get started with these and see how beautifully your relationship escalates into a garden of love.

