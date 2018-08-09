Are you and your partner in a long distance relationship and do you really seek to be together? If yes, you need to look deeper where you and your partner are standing currently within the length of your relationship. To ease your way out there are some conversational topics for you and your partner, and you can ask these questions anytime in your conversation. These questions will not only help you bring close to each other but will also make each other fall deeper in love with each other. These questions get the best of you both. Help yourself today to help the relationship become stronger with each passing day. The way you and your partner make each other feel speaks a lot about your long distance relationship. Long distance relationship is often tricky and in order to survive in the relationship and work for the betterment of it, you have got to give in your strength, emotion and hope.

These questions that are mentioned below will make you and your partner think more about each other and will help you cut the boring conversations in the relationship. These are not the only catalyst for a happy long distance relationship but are also useful to know each other. These questions will make you and your partner have a stronger base of the long distance relationship. It will be an effective way to learn and understand each other and how to move ahead in the relationship.

Let’s look into these questions and learn the art of divulging into one another with questions sprouting in the mind to ask and understand the long distance relationship.

Long Distance Relationship; Questions To Discuss With Each Other

1. If you had one word to describe our relationship what would it be?

2. How long did you think our relationship would last when we first started dating?

3. What do you remember most about the night/day we first met?

4. How would you describe the last time you saw me?

5. Does my absence make you feel lost or make you want me more?

6. Is it okay if we shift back to the normalcy of the relationship by switching to a single destination and stay together?

7. What did you think when you first met me?

8. What about our relationship makes you really happy?

9. If you had one word to describe our love what would it be?

10. What’s your biggest fear for this relationship?

11. Do you think we make our own destiny or is it already written by our fate?

12. Do you think we can survive this year without seeing each other?

13. What makes you certain that the way you and I are, we will be together forever?

14. Does it make you feel worse when I say “I hate you” for fun?

15. Do you believe there’s one person you’re 'meant’ to be with?

16. Do you think I love you truly and wholeheartedly?

17. What is the one thing that goes through your mind when you see my message every morning you wake up?

18. Which song will you dedicate to me right now?

19. Is love the only requirement for us to be together?

20. Why do we look into the past in search of memories to talk about?

21. Does love happen twice?

22. Do you still remember the date we had when we met the last time?

23. What have you planned to do this time we meet?

24. Do you think our love is deeper than the Pacific Ocean?

25. What about me made you fall in love?

26. Why do you find me the best version of your love?

27. Are we similar or opposite in nature?

28. What’s one difference between us that you absolutely love?

29. What is the one single similarity that you find within us?

30. Do you think we can make our relationship better? How?

31. Does my love scare you at any point?

32. What about love scares you the most?

33. Do you fear commitment of marriage?

34. What is your point of view about this relationship?

35. What future have you thought of this relationship?

36. Does my voice soothe you every time we talk?

37. Do you crave to be in love with me?

38. What is your favourite memory of me?

39. Does my love bother you ever?

38. What’s one thing you want to do together that we’ve never done before?

39. Where is your favourite place to be with me?

40. What’s the one thing you’re scared to ask me, but really want to know the answer to?

41. What do you think our relationship is missing?

42. Do you think we still feel the same for each other?

43. Which body part of me do you like the most?

44. Do you think you can get lost in the woods with me and not panic?

45. What is your idea of love?

46. Do you think love is all about giving?

47. What is your idea of understanding love and its ways?

48. Do you think I have been vulnerable in our relationship?

49. What is the one thing about me you love the most?

50. Is there anything I have missed telling you that you have always wanted to know?

These 50 questions will always make the conversation between you and your partner better and will definitely keep the intensity of your relationship intact. Remember, love is a two-way feeling and is always shared between the two. It doesn’t matter if you are far apart or right next to each other.

Long distance relationships are the only way in which you can test the relationship and at the same time bring the closeness between you and your partner. Long distance relationship is a test of love and all you have got to do is pass it with your partner.

Cheers!