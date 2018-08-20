Relationships never happen by accident. It takes two people to construct a bond that never breaks and keeps fueling the flame of desire in between them. Fundamentals reasons for being a happy couple in any relationship are a few and these should be known to each and every couple who are in a relationship or are getting into one. These tips not only justify the necessity but also makes sure that the nature of the relationship stays strong and the couple stays happy together.

There are certain symptoms these relationships showcase and considering them we make it obvious that the relationship is a happy one wherein the couple tend to live in harmony. Let's get deeper and see these reasons that make up for a happy couple and the relationship. It is no rocket science that would take to build up a healthy relationship. But I'm certain it does take up patience of two people holding onto each other in terms of love and desire.

Fundamentals Reasons For Being A Happy Couple

Balance Is Maintained

In every healthy relationship, you will find that there is a certain balance that maintains and keeps the relationship going. Having a balance increases your basics in the relationship with your partner and lets it grow. Balance sustains the happiness in a relationship. Balance keeps you and your partner in sync with each other.

Romance Is Inevitable

Romance is one of the crucial elements to happiness in a relationship. Partners make it certain to show romance even in the smallest possible way to keep the couple happy. Couples portray affection, cuddle their partners, present gifts, adore them and give love.

Safe House For Each Other In The Heart Of The Relationship

Every human finds its safe place in the partners' heart. All day long with their busy schedule, they come home to be in the safe place, confiding about the whole day and letting each other know that they are more than happy to be with them. They find their safe house in each other.

They make the very best of it and normally don't confide in others. This is a very genuine way to express your love and thus it makes your partner happy. Eventually, this leads to a happy couple and a healthy relationship.

Love Flows As Words And Actions

"I Love You". In every relationship, couples rather than telling, show their love in their actions to let their lovers know they love them and are true to their love from the inner core of their heart. The magic of those words just flows through emotion and action and without even knowing, they keep themselves happy being with each other and in the relationship.

Level Of Maturity

A happy and healthy relationship is because of the way couples show maturity after coming together. It is essential in a relationship. This portrays how far the relationship will go. Maturity in handling situations, in overcoming problems, fights, arguments, etc., is a must in order to have a happy relationship.

Feel Special About Each Other

A relationship is all about making your partner feel special being with you and if the couple is making sure of that, then definitely they are in a healthy and happy relationship.

Sticking To The Commitments

This is important in a relationship. Maintaining your promises and sticking to them. Commitments are the firecrackers of every relationship.

It might show sparkles in the sky and lead to success or might burst inside the house and lead to fire control taking charge. Sticking to the commitment you have given is the best way to make your partner happy and guarantees the couple to be happy with each other and stay the same way.

Being Responsible

Equally taking up the responsibility in the relationship is great and admirable. Every partner seeks for someone who works this way.

If you and your partner divide responsibilities and work towards the betterment of the relationship, be certain your relationship is a happy one.

Act As Teammates

In a relationship, if both the partners are acting against each other, then there is a clash but if they act as teammates, they are sure of being happy together. It is a very simple thing but we normally don't see it in couples, as ego alters the team feeling. Happy relationships between teammates and not competitors.

They Fight Fair

Every relationship has fights. Even in the happiest of all relationships. But the subtle difference in a healthy relationship is the act of logic being involved every time a fight or argument starts. Thus, the fight becomes more of a discussion with logic. Fighting fair helps a lot in understanding the perspective of your partner.

These are the fundamental reasons for being a happy couple in any relationship. These guidelines help a lot in new relationships to keep up the pace of the relationship and stay happy.

If you liked reading the article, do let us know about the comments it in the comment section. If you have any relationship related issues write to us at boldsky@oneindia.co.in

Cheers!