How To Ask For More Sex From Your Partner

Every relationship goes through ups and downs. At some point in time, it might also seem to be boring. This can also affect the sexual intimacy between the couple and you might feel the need to have more sex, but not necessarily, your partner will also feel the same. If this is the case, you must be thinking of every possible way to ask your partner about sex.

Fret no more, we are here to help! Read on to find out simple tips that will help you to ask for more sex from your partner-

1. By Having A Conversation With Your Partner

Having effective communications might help you to increase the frequency of your sexual intercourse. This is so because when the mind is relaxed and the issues in your relationship get solved, it is easy to enjoy sex. Important is to build a sexual connection with your partner before going into the act. You can also try talking about your desire or fantasy with your partner and slowly build up the mood.

2. By Not Pressurising Your Partner

It is not a good idea to pressurise your partner for having more sex. Just because he/she is your partner, you don't have the liberty to force them to jump on the bed with you. This will turn off their feelings for you. Why not make them comfortable instead and ask them what they like during sex?

3. By Increasing Intimacy Outside Sex

In order to build a sexual connection with your partner, you need to have intimacy outside sex. Cuddling more often with love might help. It is important that your partner feels loved and that non-sexual touch is extremely important. You can pull your partner's cheek, while he/she is busy in some work or can run fingers in his/her hair and tell them how beautiful or cute they are.

You can also send some sweet messages and kiss each other to bring intimacy back into your relationship. You can also whisper sweet things in your partner's ear. Also, hold hands when you both go for a walk.

4. By Appreciating Your Partner's Physique

Your one compliment can make your partner blush throughout the day. Make sure to compliment your partner's body whenever you indulge in lovemaking sessions. You should be proud of your partner's body no matter what and genuinely make them feel that he/she is the most beautiful person in the whole world.

5. By Having More Foreplay

Foreplay is the best way to make your partner crave for more sex. You should focus on kissing, touching, caressing and cuddling each other, before, jumping into sex. This will make your partner feel that you really love him/her and need him/her more often. This will also give your partner assurance that your relationship is beyond sex and that will bring your partner closer to you.

6. By Adding Excitement And Fun

In order to have more sex, you can also add some fun and excitement to your sex life. Think about some fun or erotic games where both of you can explore each other's body in a better way. You can play blindfold games. This will increase the intimacy between you and your partner and there is a high chance that it will lead to frequent sex between you and your partner. You should also give your partner some hints about sex by dropping naughty messages. Giving a priority to erotic moments will spice up your sex life.

There are no guidelines when it comes to relationships. Follow your instincts and you will always know what your partner wants.