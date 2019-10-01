7 Things You Should Not Expect In A Relationship Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

Falling in love with someone is a great feeling. When you meet someone and develop feelings for each other, soon you also start to picture that person in your future. Spending quality time together will no doubt make your bonding stronger but, doing sweet little things for your partner may also give rise to expectations. This is where things become dicey.

Put all your worries to rest and read on to find out what you shouldn't expect in a relationship.

1. Your Partner Will Be Perfect

No human is perfect. Everyone has some flaws. Expecting your partner to be perfect can be a stupid thought. In a relationship what matters is how beautifully you are accepting each other's flaws and making it work.

At times, you will be exposed to the flaws and weaknesses of your partner. Accept them for who they are and not what you want them to be.

2. Your Relationship Will Be Magical

Life is not always a bed of roses. Even though every love story is magical in their own way, but if you expecting that when you and your partner meet, birds will sing, the violin will play in the background, wake up, seriously! Accept and embrace reality. What you feel about your partner will matter the most. You can always create a magical environment for your partner, but when love is simple and honest, it always touches your heart.

3. Your Love Story Will Be A Fairy Tale

Fairy tales are good to read, but if you expect that your prince charming will come riding on a white horse, then just drop the idea of a relationship itself. You and your partner will have to work together for making your relationship like a fairy tale and it will demand effort from both of you. There will be times when you and your partner will have disagreements and conflicts. But then you need to understand that a relationship will become strong only when both of you decide to work together.

4. Your Partner Won't Hurt You Ever

Well, humans are quite unpredictable and your partner is not an exception. No one can say what's going on in somebody's mind. You might be feeling eager to hug your partner the moment he/she comes home, but your partner may be pissed off in that very moment.

As a result, he/she might show an unwillingness to hold you in his/her arms and you may interpret that your partner has fallen out of love and end up getting hurt. In such circumstance, all you need to do is stay calm instead of overreacting.

5. You, Will, Be Your Partner's First Priority

You have to understand that a relationship is not what you speak to your partner, but what you feel about him/her. Each day is different and therefore, your partner may not be able to express his/her feelings always. He/she might get busy in some work, study or in family issues. During that time, your partner won't be able to give you the amount of attention he/she used to give. So if you expect that you will always be your partner's first priority, you may end up getting hurt.

6. Your Relationship Won't Have Any Conflicts

It is good that you expect your relationship to work smoothly and have no fights. But there will be some situations where conflicts may arrive in your relationship. This can be because you and your partner come from different background, cultures, have different perspectives and upbringing. This may lead to conflicts and friction, but you have to stay calm and handle the situation wisely.

7. Your Partner Will Always Read Your Mind

He/she is your partner, not an astrologer. Why will you expect in the first place that they will read your mind? It is not everyone's cup of tea. At the beginning of your relationship, your partner might guess what you have been thinking, but this can't happen every time. At times, he/she will be completely clueless about your wish and desires. If you don't voice your needs or opinions, your partner won't be able to figure out the same and this will lead to unnecessary fights.

Expectations may come in your relationship and you have to learn to control them so that your bonding with your partner remains smooth. But shall never let those expectations overpower your relationship. The only thing that will always keep you and your partner together is love and respect for each other.