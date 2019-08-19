Important Traits Required For A Strong Professional Relationship Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

Strong and healthy relationship at workplace is essential for your career growth. One needs to have a professional relationship with one's boss, mentors, colleagues, clients, customers and other people at work. Having a professional relationship is not enough, one needs to nurture these relationships from time to time as these remain with you at different stages of your success. Connecting and influencing others at the workplace is said to be one of the important skills for achieving success.

Initially, people might feel it difficult to build these relationships. But you can develop them over time. Here are the traits required to build a strong relationship at the workplace.

1. Empathy

Different people have different problems. No one can fix those problems. Everyone has to deal with them on their own. But you can definitely make the other person feel better by empathising with them. You can listen to their problems and be there for them when they need you.

2. Respect

Respect is never one-sided. You will receive respect only when you give the same to others. As they say, 'what goes around comes around'. You need to respect not only your boss but also your mentors and colleagues at the workplace. In addition to this, it is good to respect clients and customers as well.

3. Giving

Before asking for something, one must learn to give something which is of value. There are people who ask for help and will offer nothing in return. This will never build a healthy professional relationship. But when you offer the first hand to help, you have high chances of getting your request fulfilled when needed.

4. Honesty

Even though you are successful in making an impressive impact on your colleagues, you need to have honesty in you. For this, you need to have a clear communication with your team members and other co-workers. Without honesty, you will never be able to win the confidence of your team members. You should always give your honest opinion to your co-workers.

5. Hard work

No relationship can be maintained on their own. You need to make efforts and commitments to make the relationship a happy and healthy one. This is applicable for both personal and professional relationships. You can be actively involved with your team members and support them to strengthen your professional relationship. Also, you need to give your best in the project handled by your team.

6. Intent

All of us have met with that one person who misunderstands us, even if we try to explain and sort out the things. Also, we have those people too, who will understand us even if we do not explain the whole matter to them. The reason behind this is our intent. A good intent is highly important for a strong relationship.

7. Friendship

Every relationship requires honesty, care, attention and effort. But the one built on the base of friendship is really strong and long-lasting. It doesn't matter if you are looking forward to establish relationship with your co-workers, client or other people at work, friendship can form a strong foundation for your professional relationship.

Now that you have read the important traits for building a strong professional relationship, you can figure out the specific action that you need to take for it. Giving time and effort to your professional relationship will make you capable of delivering the best results even in difficult circumstances.