Friendship Day 2019: How Shahrukh Khan, Kylie Jenner & Other Celebs Faced Bitterness In Friendship

Every friendship goes through some highs and lows. Breaking up with best friends is one of the worse things that can happen in our lives. But sometimes one needs to cut the cord and move ahead with life. The same happened in the lives of these celebrities who went through a bitter break-up with their best friends and faced a hard time.

1. Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods

These two celebrities were long-time best friends until they came across a bitter incident in which Jordyn was seen hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's (Jenner's sister) then boyfriend Tristan Thompson. However, Kylie didn't speak anything on this but things got messed up between Khloe and Jordyn. This may have affected Kylie and she seemed to be upset.

Through one of her Instagram posts she has talked about how she lost her friends and sometimes lost herself too. The post reads, "I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was "sanity" to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again."

Jordyn on the other hand, in an interview with the Cosmopolitan UK, expressed her willingness to reconcile with her best friend Jordyn. She said, "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier".

"A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don't know who's really around until things are bad."

2. Taylor Swift And Katy Perry

The friendship of two famous singers of the time experienced bitterness following a series of incidents. The first incident was of the year 2013 when Taylor hired three dancers for her 'Red Tour' who earlier worked for Katy Perry. After that those dancers left the 'Red Tour' in between and re-joined Katy Perry for her 'Prismatic World Tour'.

Lockart, one of the three dancers in an interview with The Examiner said, "We weren't really dancing in Taylor's tour anyway, so I had gotten a little bored." He further added, "We were with Katy for two and a half years, she's like family to us, so we were like, 'Absolutely.'"

The feud worsened when Taylor appeared in Rolling Stone to promote her album '1989' where she explained the meaning of 'Bad Blood' as, "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' ... [Then] she did something so horrible. I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.'"

"And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly nonconfrontational-you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

Finally, the duo has come together putting an end to their feud. Katy Perry did a cameo dressed up as a huge burger in Taylor's recent video "You need to calm down".

3. Salman Khan And Shahrukh Khan

The two big actors of Bollywood ended their long-time friendship and could not see each other eye-to-eye after their alleged fight at a party thrown by Salman Khan on the birthday of Katrina Kaif. But soon the superstars ended their fight and came together in 2013 at an Iftar Party hosted by Baba Siddique (then Congress MLA) at the Hotel Taj Land.

The actors were seen giving a warm hug to each other and spending a great time. A report of DNA, when few kids asked Shahrukh about his relation with Salman, then Shahrukh said, "Bhai se bhi badhkar hai (He is more than a brother to me)." Later Shahrukh made a cameo appearance in Salman's movie 'Tubelight'.

4. Karan Johar And Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol have been best friends ever since DDLJ hit the silver screen. It was until 2016 when Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn (Kajol's husband) locked horns during Diwali when Ajay Devgn accused Karan Johar of offering him money to drop his (Ajay Devgn) movie Shivaay. After a few days, Kajol too came out in support of her husband's allegations against Karan Johar.

This ripped their friendship. However, Karan denied being involved in such allegations. Later he described this incident in his book 'An Unsuitable Boy' stating how hurt and pained he was. He wrote, "When she (Kajol) reacted to the whole situation and put out a tweet saying, 'Shocked!' that's when I knew it was completely over for me."

However, the duo later reconciled when the actress 'liked' the picture of Karan's kids (Yash and Roohi) on Instagram, and her gesture was reciprocated by Karan following Kajol on Instagram.

Later Karan was seen at Kajol's birthday party where they hugged each other forgetting their differences. In addition to this, Kajol with her husband Ajay appeared on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan'.

5. Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are among the most successful Bollywood actresses of all time. These two actresses are said to be good friends. According to Deepika, when she entered the Bollywood industry, she befriended Priyanka at the first place and since then both of them have a healthy friendship. But they seem to be in a cold war after their entry into the Hollywood industry.