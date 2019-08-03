Friendship Day 2019: Leonardo, Kate And Other Celebs Who Are Giving Us Major Friendship Goals Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

Friendship is a bond that we discover outside our families. Friends become our support system eventually. We have heard so many stories about friendship and its importance. We thought of bringing some friendship stories for you and, therefore, we have brought the stories of famous Hollywood stars and their best buddies.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire

Leonardo and Tobey became friends in 1990 while they were auditioning for a role in a TV show. Since then they have been closest friends and greatest support. The duo first starred together in The Great Gatsby released in the year 2013.

They have been papped together at parties, basketball games, snorkelling together on vacations. During an interview with The Associated Press, Leo told, "Every single choice I've made, I've talked to Tobey about and vice versa."

He added further, "We've had endless conversations about certain projects and argued with one another and supported one another along the way." The pair has seemed to keep the promise of helping and supporting each other when needed.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet

The Titanic couple had a fateful and cold romance in the movie but their friendship became deeper. They have been best pals for more than 20 years. From posing together on the red carpet during award functions to praising each other for their success, the duo has set an example of true friendship.

In an interview with Oprah, Leo said, "In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together. We've been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We've been there for each other and helped guide each other". In 2012, at Kate's and Ned Rocknroll's wedding, Leo walked Kate down the aisle.

3. Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa set an example of 'a friend in need is a friend indeed.' In 2017, Selena suffered from Lupus, Francia came forward and donated one of her kidneys to her friend. Francia donated her kidney out of selfless love and care for her friend Selena.

On 14 September, 2017, Selena took her Instagram to share about her illness and the surgery. Later she thanked her friend Francia for giving her 'the ultimate gift' by saying, "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

However, these days Selena and Francia are having a tiff between them but we hope they will soon resolve their differences and will come together again.

4. Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox

How can someone forget the famous opening chorus "I'll be there for you like you've been there for me" of the show, FRIENDS? Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, famous stars of the same series have turned the lyrics into reality. Jennifer and Courteney first met on the sets of FRIENDS in 1994 and since then have become best friends.

These two celebs have one of the strongest and sincere friendships in the Hollywood industry. The actresses have been each other's support in hard times. Whether it was Courteney's divorce from David Arquette or Jennifer's divorce from Brad Pitt, the actresses stood by each other.

So these were some of the famous Hollywood friendship pairs. These stars have been giving us major friendship goals. They have proved friendship is all about caring, supporting each other through the thick and thin. Do you have such best friends who have stood by you? Share with us.