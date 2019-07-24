Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama: How celebs deal with relationship issues Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

We are always fascinated by the lifestyle of our favourite celebrities. We consider their life to be a perfect one. All credit to camera and flashes! But it is just a facade. If you step into their shoes, you might find the grass is not always greener on the other side. Be it health or relationship, celebs too face some issues, which cause them similar pain and anxiety experienced by common people.

Recently, American entrepreneur and reality show star Kylie Jenner shared some relationship woes on her social media. We take a look at some more international celebs who faced anxiety and relationship issues but came through. Find out how they dealt with it.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is known to keep her fans updated with her mindblowing pictures through Instagram. On 16th July, she took to her IG handle to share a picture in which she is seen enjoying the sunset. In the caption,Kylie tells us about her "lost friends" and the anxiety she had undergone as a result. She says, "I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes."

She adds, "My first tattoo was "sanity" to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby, i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again."

Kylie also writes about how celebs hide their inner pain and show us the brighter side of themselves. "I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface."

In the end, she writes, "Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season we all have a magnificent destiny."

In this post, Kylie also says that she lost herself at times and how unlike other ordinary humans she, too, went through anxiety. Though Kylie didn't point at someone in her post, it was clear not everybody's life is perfect.

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress and Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Hollywood actor Brad Pitt were much in love until they parted ways. Thereafter, Jennifer Aniston went through a turmoil in her personal life, which was clearly evident from her statement in an interview with Vanity Fair. According to Jennifer, she tried her best to not go through her feelings when facing the world and she really gave her best to "rise above it".

David Beckham

Talking about celeb couples and not mentioning David Beckham and his beautiful wife Victoria Beckham would be unfair. After being happily married to each other for 20 years, the love between them is still going strong. But it is not that there was only a honeymoon phase in these years. In an interview with the Desert Island Discs, David Beckham admitted, "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it."

He also said, "We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children. Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."

According to David Beckham, issues are a part of a relationship. But working on them and talking to your partner can resolve every issue.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

The married life of former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama is no less than an inspiration for other married couples. The way they respect and shower love on each other is a major couple goal. But the journey of their perfect married life didn't complete in just a day. Unlike others, their relationship too went through hardships.

According to an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Michelle Obama said, "There were definitely times when I wished things were different. But I don't think I ever thought, 'I'm just checking out of this'."

In an interview with Elle magazine in 2018, Michelle Obama had said, "There was work we had to do as a couple." The couple went through counseling to make things work. It really helped them to put things back together.

Life is beautiful but it brings complications as well. Also, it is not that if you are a celeb, your life will be untouched from the issues and complications of a relationship. After all, relationships happen among humans and therefore, every human has to face the hardship equally.