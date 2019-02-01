How To Deal With People Who Annoy You?

Does a person who clicks his pen repeatedly annoy you? Does a friend who keeps talking about how she has the perfect boyfriend, get on your nerves? What if we ask you to stop and think for a second, think about what it reflects on you as a person? Every time you deal with someone who annoys you, what lesson do you learn? This might sound surreal, but all such experiences come with a lesson.

If you roll your eyes and blame the other person in these so-called 'annoying situations' you need to re-evaluate your thoughts. If someone who brings out the best in you, for example, a friend who brings out the 'insanely crazy you' that you don't show the world, might be the same person who makes you want to pull your hair during her unending jabber, glorifying her boyfriend.

The main reason someone can annoy you is - well, you. Because you let these things get to you. The constant need to be right all the time is what opens the door to frustration. Have you ever, even for a minute thought about how everyone, literally everyone in the world has the power to stress you out?

It's like how an intruder finds out that you've kept the house key below the doormat. Similarly, when you let someone annoy you, you hand over the key to your emotions.

Your day goes from bright and colourful to dark and gloomy in a split second. You're a self-proclaimed god (or goddess) of etiquette or have happily embraced the title of a know-it-all. Here are a few things you can do when someone does not play by your rules and things start to annoy you.