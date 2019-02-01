How To Deal With People Who Annoy You?

Does a person who clicks his pen repeatedly annoy you? Does a friend who keeps talking about how she has the perfect boyfriend, get on your nerves? What if we ask you to stop and think for a second, think about what it reflects on you as a person? Every time you deal with someone who annoys you, what lesson do you learn? This might sound surreal, but all such experiences come with a lesson.
If you roll your eyes and blame the other person in these so-called 'annoying situations' you need to re-evaluate your thoughts. If someone who brings out the best in you, for example, a friend who brings out the 'insanely crazy you' that you don't show the world, might be the same person who makes you want to pull your hair during her unending jabber, glorifying her boyfriend.
The main reason someone can annoy you is - well, you. Because you let these things get to you. The constant need to be right all the time is what opens the door to frustration. Have you ever, even for a minute thought about how everyone, literally everyone in the world has the power to stress you out?
It's like how an intruder finds out that you've kept the house key below the doormat. Similarly, when you let someone annoy you, you hand over the key to your emotions.
Your day goes from bright and colourful to dark and gloomy in a split second. You're a self-proclaimed god (or goddess) of etiquette or have happily embraced the title of a know-it-all. Here are a few things you can do when someone does not play by your rules and things start to annoy you.
1. Know What Lies Beneath
While it's difficult to understand what's inside someone's head, you need to come in terms with the fact that everyone is fighting their own battle. Everyone is struggling. No matter how greener the other side of the grass looks, it may not always be the truth. Maybe the person who has an annoying habit of biting nails is suffering from a disorder, or someone who comes off as lazy just has low self-confidence.
2. Don't Expect Them To Magically Understand You
If you're upset and your friend goes on and on about her new boyfriend, don't expect them to understand your feelings magically. They wouldn't know unless you tell them.
3. Be A Coach
If you come to find out that someone does not have knowledge about a certain topic, instead of getting mad and pointing fingers, try putting on the coach hat and helping them out. Make sure to show them some compassion and not lose your humanity.
4. Treat Others The Way You'd Want To Be Treated
Keep yourself in their shoes and imagine the way you'd want people to treat you. Don't let such instances change your character. Treat everyone with utmost care and respect.
5. Let Go Off The Need To Change People
You can't change the world. You can't change everyone. Remember this the next time you have an urge to change someone's habit or their opinion.
We aren't saying people aren't annoying. God has gifted everyone with different things, some are blessed with beauty, others intelligence, and well some, or let's rephrase it... a lot of them, are blessed (cursed) with annoying personalities. You might come across people who will make you reanalyse your thoughts like we said earlier, but even after all the evaluation, you might come to the conclusion that - it's them!
In such situations, you need to handle things differently. Chances are everyone finds them annoying. The only way to not find yourself banging your head on the wall is to (brace yourself) - ignore. Ignoring their unpleasant side and coming in terms with their not-so-graceful side is the answer to your problems. A little planning where you can figure out a way to avoid such situations would do most of your work.
