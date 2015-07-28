Just In
Here Are Reasons Why We Love Our Best Friends
We all have many friends with whom we share good time and beautiful memories with. At the same time we do have that one crazy person with whom we totally rely on and share anything and everything with them. You don't need reasons to love your best friend.
8 Reasons You Are Losing Your Friends
You can be crazy with your friends as they make our life beautiful. When we are low we need somebody to cheer us up and who else can do this better than our best friends! In this article, we discuss the reasons why we love our best friends.
Friends are an integral part of our life. They make an impact in our life. Few people get motivated and inspired in life by seeing their friends prosper. This is one of the reasons why one says that friends play an important role in our life.
How Friends Influence Your Life
Read on to know the reasons why we love our best friends...
Adventures
Weekend plans are always jam packed when you have your friends around. Adventure trips are on the top most of the list. Even if we do not have any adventure plans we always get reasons to hang out at our favourite hang spots. Wherever and whenever you go it's always fun with them.
Loyalty
You cannot hear a word against your friend even if they are wrong cuz they are your best friends and none have a right to point a finger at them. We tend to protect them like a family member and that makes your bond even more stronger.
Likes & Dislikes
Your friends know the little details which all other friends might not know. They might place an order of your favourite shake at the coffee shop even before you arrive. All these simple gestures make you love your best friend even more.
Nothing Is Embarrassing
You have certain embarrassing situations which you cannot share with all. But your friend would be knowing those moments like when you really tripped or when the girl you had a crush on flatly rejected you. Don't worry they would never reveal it and embarrass you infront of others.
Success
When you clear your exams the first person to know even before you inform your folks would be your best friend. They are the most happiest when they see you accomplishing your dreams as they understand you and know your goals. If you fail you can still count on them as they will motivate you to achieve your best. Always remember friends know our strengths and weakness and can be good guides.
Silence
Do you even have that awkward moment of silence when you think what to talk about when you are with your best friends? Best friends talk nonstop. They never get tired discussing about things around when they meet. All this is followed by hearty laughs and nonstop giggles. All this adds on to the sweet memories which you will cherish life long.
Life Support
Life would be boring when you do not have that crazy friend around. Best friends are like life support system. They make everything look easy around us. Tough times would be tougher without them. Without them, we are incomplete to a great extent. So, always cherish your best friends as they make your life beautiful.