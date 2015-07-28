ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here Are Reasons Why We Love Our Best Friends

    By
    |

    We all have many friends with whom we share good time and beautiful memories with. At the same time we do have that one crazy person with whom we totally rely on and share anything and everything with them. You don't need reasons to love your best friend.

    8 Reasons You Are Losing Your Friends

    You can be crazy with your friends as they make our life beautiful. When we are low we need somebody to cheer us up and who else can do this better than our best friends! In this article, we discuss the reasons why we love our best friends.

    Friends are an integral part of our life. They make an impact in our life. Few people get motivated and inspired in life by seeing their friends prosper. This is one of the reasons why one says that friends play an important role in our life.

    How Friends Influence Your Life

    Read on to know the reasons why we love our best friends...

    Array

    Adventures

    Weekend plans are always jam packed when you have your friends around. Adventure trips are on the top most of the list. Even if we do not have any adventure plans we always get reasons to hang out at our favourite hang spots. Wherever and whenever you go it's always fun with them.

    Array

    Loyalty

    You cannot hear a word against your friend even if they are wrong cuz they are your best friends and none have a right to point a finger at them. We tend to protect them like a family member and that makes your bond even more stronger.

    Array

    Likes & Dislikes

    Your friends know the little details which all other friends might not know. They might place an order of your favourite shake at the coffee shop even before you arrive. All these simple gestures make you love your best friend even more.

    Array

    Nothing Is Embarrassing

    You have certain embarrassing situations which you cannot share with all. But your friend would be knowing those moments like when you really tripped or when the girl you had a crush on flatly rejected you. Don't worry they would never reveal it and embarrass you infront of others.

    Array

    Success

    When you clear your exams the first person to know even before you inform your folks would be your best friend. They are the most happiest when they see you accomplishing your dreams as they understand you and know your goals. If you fail you can still count on them as they will motivate you to achieve your best. Always remember friends know our strengths and weakness and can be good guides.

    Array

    Silence

    Do you even have that awkward moment of silence when you think what to talk about when you are with your best friends? Best friends talk nonstop. They never get tired discussing about things around when they meet. All this is followed by hearty laughs and nonstop giggles. All this adds on to the sweet memories which you will cherish life long.

    Array

    Life Support

    Life would be boring when you do not have that crazy friend around. Best friends are like life support system. They make everything look easy around us. Tough times would be tougher without them. Without them, we are incomplete to a great extent. So, always cherish your best friends as they make your life beautiful.

    More RELATIONSHIP News

    Read more about: relationship beyond love
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue