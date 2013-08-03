Just In
- 1 hr ago ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Rule Soon to Arrive In Bengaluru To Counter Road Accidents
- 1 hr ago Bangalore Queer Film Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Revisits A Journey To Remember
- 1 hr ago Bengaluru Beats Mumbai To Become The Best Indian City For Students
- 2 hrs ago Kylie Jenner’s Brings A ‘Dollar’ Touch To Her Make-up
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss’ Huccha Venkat Gives Rashmika Mandanna ‘A Last Warning’; Asks Her To Apologize To The Fans
- News Unnao rape case: Agony inflicted by ruling govt on victim's family 'unpardonable'
- Sports Asian Age Group swimming: Swimmers look to take a step closer to Tokyo Olympics
- Technology Exclusive: Infinix To Launch Audio Products By The End Of 2019
- Automobiles Hyundai Creta Sports Edition Launched In India — Prices Start At Rs 12.78 Lakh
- Finance You Can Update Address In Aadhaar Without Documentation Proof Using Your Mobile
- Travel Skydiving in India: Best Places for For Flying In The Air
- Education OTET Admit Card 2019 Released: Steps To Download Admit Card
Friendship Day 2019: How Friends Influence Our Lives
Friends are a beautiful gift to us. They add meaning to our life, enrich us, share our problems and bring joy to our lives with their presence. It has been truly said that friendship is one relation which is not pre-destined like all other relationships. We are free to choose our friends.
This year, in 2019, 4th August is happy friendship day and across the world, it is celebrated with great zeal and fervour.
Anything good happens in our life, we first want to share it with friends. Be it falling in love for the first time, getting that first job, buying a new dress or having your first baby. Your friends know it all. You may have fought sometimes over many silly issues but the bond has always grown stronger with every fight.
Each friend influences us in different ways. Some may be a positive influence like making you concentrate on your studies while others may have had a negative influence like encouraging you for drinking. But every friend is important in his/her own way. Let's see how friends influence our lives:
Hooking that guy/girl: The first person to know that you are in love is your friend. He/she will obviously resort to leg pulling for a while. But as you move towards a serious relationship, he/she will always counsel you base on his/her personal experiences.
Eating junk: Ever been to the restaurant with the good intention of eating healthy and then ended up eating a burger with extra cheese? Yes, with friends, this is bound to happen.
Exercise regimen: Exercise can never happen if you think of going alone to the gym. But when you have that fitness freak friend with you, you are bound stay healthy. Friends can influence you to keep fit.
Your Aspirations: Being with a good friend is always helpful. A friend's influence can make you set your goals and work towards achieving them. A good friend will always encourage you to achieve your goals in life.
Style statement: There must have been times when you dressed really shabby and were inspired by that one friend of yours who wore it in style. Yes friends have a great influence on our style statement.
These are some of the ways in which friends influence our lives. On this friendship day stop and think how your friends have influenced your life. You will be surprised by the memories.