ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Everything You Need To Know About Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Love Story

    By Shibu Purushothaman
    Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma wedding: देखें दुल्हन की मंडप में ENTRY, विराट हुए EMOTIONAL | Boldsky

    When the most swashbuckling batsman is in a romantic relationship with the most talented diva of Bollywood, the internet can't stop drooling over the couple. Soon after Anushka Sharma boarded the flight to Italy along with her parents, the internet, or rather the people, can't keep calm!

    If rumours are to be believed, it is said that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going to tie the knot on 12th December in Milan, Italy! Reports suggest that it would be a private affair with Sachin, Yuvraj, and SRK in the guest list.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Well, when it comes to their relationship, the duo were with each other for a long time. The love of Virat Kohli came out while appreciating his partner, Anushka's performance in the movie, NH10.

    From Virat calling her Nushki, to Anushka cheering up while Virat is on the field, all the emotions of the couple have certainly revealed a lot.

    Array

    The First Meet

    India's most handsome batsman, Virat Kohli, met the charming lady of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, while working together for the TV commercial. After the shoot, the duo shared a good bond with each other and since then, the duo made several appearances together. It was believed that the duo started dating each other since then.

    Array

    The Honeymoon Phase

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's relationship became the hot topic of the day when both of them were seen visiting each other on the sets and on the fields. The actress was spotted on the stands cheering for Virat during the Indian Super League match in Pune. One match which stood out from all the matches of Virat was during India's game against Sri Lanka at Hyderabad. This was the time when Virat had blown a kiss with his bat to his lady love, ‘Nushka'. In the same year, Virat visited the actress on the set of Bombay Velvet.

    Array

    Poor Performance Of Virat

    The popularity of Virat and Anushka's relationship was so much that when Virat could not do well on the fields, Anushka Sharma was targeted. Virat Kohli became a reason to attack Anushka Sharma. The actress decided to stay numb on this matter. The duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and also stopped giving public appearances together. Well, soon after a few months, the couple was seen again hanging out together.

    The List Of Cricketers And Their Wives Sharing A Huge Age Difference

    Array

    First Red Carpet Appearance

    Virat and Anushka gave their first red carpet appearance at the Vogue Beauty Awards, on July 21st, 2015, in Mumbai. The duo looked extremely happy with each other and also posed amazingly for the shutterbugs. After their first red carpet appearance, the internet could not stop gushing over them and teh duo soon started gaining love from the fans.

    Array

    Personal Disputes

    Apart from the media finding Anushka Sharma to be the reason behind the bad performance of Virat Kohli, the duo also had personal disputes. Reports suggest that Anushka's sexy photoshoot for a men's magazine did not go very well with Virat and they both ended up fighting with each other. They had a major fight on the phone but soon things got cleared.

    Array

    Virat, A Gentleman

    Even after a breakup, Virat stood by Anushka Sharma like a gentleman. Because people started talking negative things about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli broke his silence and shut down the haters who shamed Anushka for his bad performance on the field. Here is what he said,

    "Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was a long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And I don't need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion #nocommonsense"

    Array

    Marriage Troubles

    According to the reports, it is said that Virat wanted to settle down but Anushka Sharma wanted to focus on her career. This created a lot of trouble in the relationship, thus leading to the rift between the two. However, the duo surprised everyone by walking hand in hand for Yuvraj-Hazel's wedding in Mumbai. The couple was seen dancing at the wedding on the song Gori Naal Ishq Mitta.

    Array

    On Women’s Day, 2017

    Virat Kohli is probably the best thing that happened to Anushka Sharma. On Women's day, Virat Kohli posted a collage picture of his mother and Anushka Sharma, wishing the two most important ladies a very happy women's day. The caption read,

    "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but especially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday"

    Well, there is no denying the fact that the couple has bowled us over with their love life goals! This compatible vibe between the two has left the fans asking, is Virat Kohli getting married to Anushka Sharma? Well, reports are suggesting a definite yes!

    Superstitions That Cricketers Believe In

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue