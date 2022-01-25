Just In
How To Make Low-Calorie, Gluten-Free And High Fibre Vegan Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a fibre packed breakfast option that can be consumed daily for maximum health benefits. Studies say that oats are not only high in dietary fibres but are rich in phytochemicals like sterols, tocopherols and phenolic acids, and vital micronutrients like folate, selenium, manganese, vitamin E, carotenoids, zinc and iron.
Oats can be made in various exciting ways. Consume them with fruits and milk or stir fry with lentils and vegetables, they never lose their nutrition and is always a tasty and healthy choice to keep you full for longer.
Chocolate banana oatmeal can help add a bit of twist to an oat recipe. It is made with bananas, rolled oats and chocolate spread. The recipe is low in calories, gluten-free and is vegan.
Take a look at the recipe for vegan chocolate banana oatmeal.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
- A cup of rolled oats.
- Two cups of water.
- A medium-sized banana, sliced.
- Two tablespoons of chocolate hazelnut spread. Make sure it is low in carbohydrates and sugar.
- A pinch of salt (optional).
-
- In a saucepan, bring water to a boil and add a pinch of salt.
- Add oats and cook in a medium flame for around five minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Switch off the flame, cover the pan and let it stand for 2-3 minutes.
- Transfer the oats to an eating bowl and top with banana and chocolate hazelnut spread.
- The oatmeal can also be made in an alternative way, with the use of overnight oats, instead of rolled oats. To make oatmeal this way, take a jar and combine oats and water. Refrigerate the oats overnight and consume in the morning after topping them with banana and chocolate hazelnut spread. You can also replace banana with seasonal fruits of your choice. Additionally, if you are not a vegan, you can choose to soak oats in milk or half milk and half water.
- People - 2
- Calories - 394
- Fat - 11.6 g
- Protein - 8.8 g
- Carbohydrates - 67 g
- Fibre - 8.1 g
