Paneer Capsicum Sabzi Recipe: How To Prepare Paneer And Shimla Mirch Masala

Paneer capsicum sabzi is a prominent North Indian curry that is almost a part of their everyday cooking. The paneer capsicum masala is prepared with chunky capsicum and onion pieces sauteed in a tomato-based masala and paneer cubes added to it.

Paneer is generally a favourite in any household. Any delicious paneer sabzi is a super hit, especially among children. The kadai paneer is generally popular among the vegetarians all over the world. The soft paneer along with crunchy capsicum and onions cooked in a mouth-watering tomato-based curry spices up with splashes of masalas, making this dish a treat to the eyes and stomach. The kadai paneer is best served with roti, naan or rice.

Paneer capsicum sabzi is quick and easy to prepare at home and is the best go-to recipe on a busy day. The sabzi can be made with or without a gravy. In this recipe, we are showing you how to make dry paneer capsicum sabzi. So, watch on!

Here is a video followed by a detailed step-by-step procedure on how to make a delicious and quick paneer capsicum sabzi.

PANEER CAPSICUM SABZI VIDEO RECIPE

PANEER CAPSICUM SABZI RECIPE | KADAI PANEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PANEER SHIMLA MIRCH SABZI | PANEER CAPSICUM MASALA Paneer Capsicum Sabzi Recipe | Kadai Paneer Recipe | How To Make Paneer Shimla Mirch Sabzi | Paneer Capsicum Masala Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Side dish Serves: 2 Ingredients Capsicum - 1 Onion - 1 Tomato - 3 Water - 1½ cups Garlic (peeled) - 4 cloves Oil - 3 tbsp Jeera - 1 tsp Salt to taste Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp Paneer cubes - 1 cup Kasuri methi - 1 tbsp + for garnishing How to Prepare 1. Take a large capsicum and cut it into half. 2. Remove the white part with the seeds inside. 3. Cut them into 2-inch strips that are not too thin. 4. Then, take a large onion and cut the top and bottom portions. 5. Peel the skin off and remove the top layer if it is too hard. 6. Cut it into half and then further cut them into long strips. 7. Separate the layers and cut them into medium-sized pieces. 8. Add water in a pressure cooker. 9. Add the tomatoes and pressure cook them for up to 1 whistle. 10. Allow the pressure to settle slightly and open the lid. 11. Remove the tomatoes on to a plate and then allow it to cool for about 15 minutes. 12. Peel the skin off. 13. Add the tomatoes in a mixer jar. 14. Add garlic cloves and grind it into a smooth paste. 15. Add oil in a heated pan. 16. Add jeera and allow it to splutter. 17. Add the cut onion and saute for 2-3 minutes on high flame, until it turns light brown. 18. Add the cut capsicum and stir well. 19. Allow it to cook for about 2 minutes. 20. Add the ground tomato puree and mix well. 21. Allow it to cook for a minute. 22. Add salt and red chilli powder and mix well. 23. Add the paneer cubes. 24. Add kauri methi and mix well. 25. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute. 26. Once done, transfer into a bowl. 27. Garnish with kasuri methi. 28. Serve hot. Instructions 1. Make sure the capsicum is not too thinly cut. You must feel the crunchy capsicum in your mouth while eating it.

2. Make sure the stove is on a high flame throughout.

3. The capsicum should not be overcooked, then the crunchiness will be lost.

4. You can get ready-made paneer cubes in the market or you can buy a block and cut them into cubes. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 cup

