Paneer Capsicum Sabzi Recipe: How To Prepare Paneer And Shimla Mirch Masala

Posted By: Staff

Paneer capsicum sabzi is a prominent North Indian curry that is almost a part of their everyday cooking. The paneer capsicum masala is prepared with chunky capsicum and onion pieces sauteed in a tomato-based masala and paneer cubes added to it.

Paneer is generally a favourite in any household. Any delicious paneer sabzi is a super hit, especially among children. The kadai paneer is generally popular among the vegetarians all over the world. The soft paneer along with crunchy capsicum and onions cooked in a mouth-watering tomato-based curry spices up with splashes of masalas, making this dish a treat to the eyes and stomach. The kadai paneer is best served with roti, naan or rice.

Paneer capsicum sabzi is quick and easy to prepare at home and is the best go-to recipe on a busy day. The sabzi can be made with or without a gravy. In this recipe, we are showing you how to make dry paneer capsicum sabzi. So, watch on!

Here is a video followed by a detailed step-by-step procedure on how to make a delicious and quick paneer capsicum sabzi.

PANEER CAPSICUM SABZI VIDEO RECIPE

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
PANEER CAPSICUM SABZI RECIPE | KADAI PANEER RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PANEER SHIMLA MIRCH SABZI | PANEER CAPSICUM MASALA
Paneer Capsicum Sabzi Recipe | Kadai Paneer Recipe | How To Make Paneer Shimla Mirch Sabzi | Paneer Capsicum Masala
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Side dish

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Capsicum - 1

    Onion - 1

    Tomato - 3

    Water - 1½ cups

    Garlic (peeled) - 4 cloves

    Oil - 3 tbsp

    Jeera - 1 tsp

    Salt to taste

    Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp

    Paneer cubes - 1 cup

    Kasuri methi - 1 tbsp + for garnishing

How to Prepare

  • 1. Take a large capsicum and cut it into half.

    2. Remove the white part with the seeds inside.

    3. Cut them into 2-inch strips that are not too thin.

    4. Then, take a large onion and cut the top and bottom portions.

    5. Peel the skin off and remove the top layer if it is too hard.

    6. Cut it into half and then further cut them into long strips.

    7. Separate the layers and cut them into medium-sized pieces.

    8. Add water in a pressure cooker.

    9. Add the tomatoes and pressure cook them for up to 1 whistle.

    10. Allow the pressure to settle slightly and open the lid.

    11. Remove the tomatoes on to a plate and then allow it to cool for about 15 minutes.

    12. Peel the skin off.

    13. Add the tomatoes in a mixer jar.

    14. Add garlic cloves and grind it into a smooth paste.

    15. Add oil in a heated pan.

    16. Add jeera and allow it to splutter.

    17. Add the cut onion and saute for 2-3 minutes on high flame, until it turns light brown.

    18. Add the cut capsicum and stir well.

    19. Allow it to cook for about 2 minutes.

    20. Add the ground tomato puree and mix well.

    21. Allow it to cook for a minute.

    22. Add salt and red chilli powder and mix well.

    23. Add the paneer cubes.

    24. Add kauri methi and mix well.

    25. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute.

    26. Once done, transfer into a bowl.

    27. Garnish with kasuri methi.

    28. Serve hot.

Instructions
  • 1. Make sure the capsicum is not too thinly cut. You must feel the crunchy capsicum in your mouth while eating it.
  • 2. Make sure the stove is on a high flame throughout.
  • 3. The capsicum should not be overcooked, then the crunchiness will be lost.
  • 4. You can get ready-made paneer cubes in the market or you can buy a block and cut them into cubes.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 cup
  • Calories - 130 cal
  • Fat - 8 g
  • Protein - 3 g
  • Carbohydrates - 13 g
  • Sugar - 5 g
  • Fibre - 3 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PANEER CAPSICUM SABZI

1. Take a large capsicum and cut it into half.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

2. Remove the white part with the seeds inside.

Paneer Capsicum Sabzi Recipe

3. Cut them into 2-inch strips that are not too thin.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

4. Then, take a large onion and cut the top and bottom portions.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

5. Peel the skin off and remove the top layer if it is too hard.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

6. Cut it into half and then further cut them into long strips.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

7. Separate the layers and cut them into medium-sized pieces.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

8. Add water in a pressure cooker.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

9. Add the tomatoes and pressure cook them for up to 1 whistle.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

10. Allow the pressure to settle slightly and open the lid.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

11. Remove the tomatoes on to a plate and then allow it to cool for about 15 minutes.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

12. Peel the skin off.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

13. Add the tomatoes in a mixer jar.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

14. Add garlic cloves and grind it into a smooth paste.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

15. Add oil in a heated pan.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

16. Add jeera and allow it to splutter.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

17. Add the cut onion and saute for 2-3 minutes on high flame, until it turns light brown.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

18. Add the cut capsicum and stir well.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

19. Allow it to cook for about 2 minutes.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

20. Add the ground tomato puree and mix well.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

21. Allow it to cook for a minute.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

22. Add salt and red chilli powder and mix well.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

23. Add the paneer cubes.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

24. Add kauri methi and mix well.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

25. Cover it with a lid and allow it to cook for a minute.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

26. Once done, transfer into a bowl.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

27. Garnish with kasuri methi.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe

28. Serve hot.

paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
paneer capsicum sabzi recipe
