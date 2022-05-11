A Calcium-Rich Recipe For Healthy Bones: Frozen Yoghurt And Mixed Fruit Parfait Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Calcium and vitamin D are the two vital nutrients which are involved in keeping the bones healthy and preventing related diseases like osteoporosis. Calcium gets stored in the bones and helps keep the body functioning while vitamin D helps absorb calcium by the body. [1]

Frozen yoghurt and mixed fruits parfait is one of the super easy and delicious recipes made with calcium-rich fruits like berries, kiwi and papaya, and yoghurt which is also one of the best sources of calcium. A parfait is a name given to a semi-frozen French dessert layered with fruits like berries and granola (optional).

Here's how to prepare frozen yoghurt and mixed fruits parfait. Take a look.

How To Prepare Frozen Yoghurt And Mixed Fruits Parfait

A Calcium-Rich Recipe For Healthy Bones: How To Prepare Frozen Yoghurt And Mixed Fruit Parfait A Calcium-Rich Recipe For Healthy Bones: How To Prepare Frozen Yoghurt And Mixed Fruit Parfait Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 2 Ingredients A cup of chopped fresh fruits (preferably seasonal fruits). Here, we have taken berries, bananas, kiwi, papaya and apple. A cup of Greek yoghurt. Two tablespoons of each: toasted walnuts, toasted almonds and toasted pumpkin seeds. Two teaspoons of sugar alternatives like honey.

How to Prepare In a bowl, take Greek yoghurt and honey and mix them well. Refrigerate for around 15-20 minutes. Once done, assemble all the ingredients. Take a glass and start by adding the first layer of chopped fruits, then the yoghurt, and then a layer of toasted dry fruits and seeds. Repeat the process till the glass is filled. Garnish with some mint leaves/granola/chocolate pieces (optional). Serve.

Instructions You can use your choice of flavoured Greek yoghurt, if you don’t like it plain. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 593

Protein - 32 g

Carbohydrates - 92 g

Fiber - 14.8 g

