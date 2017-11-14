Buckwheat Dhokla Recipe: How To Prepare Buckwheat Dhokla At Home Recipes oi-Staff

How To Prepare Buckwheat Dhokla | | Kuttu Ka Dhokla Recipe | Buckwheat Dhokla Recipe | Boldsky

Buckwheat dhokla hails from the state of Gujarat. It is a prominent dish, especially during the days of fasting, as the buckwheat is filled with nutrients and provides an immediate energy when consumed.

Buckwheat dhokla is made from soaking buckwheat mixed along with ragi flour, which is later incorporated with other elements. Sour curd is added to give the dhokla a hint of tangy flavour. Tempering the dhokla can be according to one's preference.

Buckwheat dhokla is usually eaten with green chutney or any spicy chutney, since the dhokla itself consists of very less spice.

Buckwheat dhokla is a scrumptious snack, which can be savoured during evening times with a delicious drink. Watch the video on how to make the buckwheat dhokla with a step-by-step procedure containing images.

BUCKWHEAT DHOKLA RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE BUCKWHEAT DHOKLA | KUTTU KA DHOKLA RECIPE | FARALI DHOKLA RECIPE | BUCKWHEAT AND RAGI FLOUR DHOKLA RECIPE Buckwheat Dhokla Recipe | How To Prepare Buckwheat Dhokla | Kuttu Ka Dhokla Recipe | Buckwheat and Ragi Flour Dhokla Recipe Prep Time 2 Hours10 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 2 Hours40 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 12-15 pieces Ingredients Buckwheat flour - 1 cup Ragi flour - 2 tbsp Sour curd - ¾th cup Ginger, garlic and chilli paste - 2 tsp Water - 2-3 cups + 6 cups Oil - 3 tsp Salt - 2 tsp Fruit salt - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Add buckwheat and ragi flour in a bowl. 2. Add sour curd and the ginger, garlic and chilli paste. 3. Whisk well. It can also be mixed with a spoon. 4. Add around 3 cups of water little by little to make it into a pouring consistency. 5. Once done, the batter should be of a smooth thick texture. 6. Keep it aside for 2 hours. 7. Now, grease a medium-sized plate with oil and keep it aside. 8. Then, take a pan and allow it to be heated for 3-4 minutes. 9. Add around 6 cups of water to it and cover it with a lid. 10. Let it boil for 10 minutes. 11. Once the dhokla mixture is soaked for 2 hours, add 2 teaspoons of salt to it. 12. Add a teaspoon of fruit salt as well. 13. Now, open the lid of the boiling water. 14. Take a flat small cup and keep it inside the boiling water. This acts as a stand to the dhokla plate. 15. Place the greased plate on top of it. 16. Immediately, pour the dhokla mixture onto the plate. 17. Cover it with a lid. 18. Allow it to be steam cooked for 15 minutes. 19. Then, open the lid and check if it is cooked by inserting a knife into it. 20. Once done, let it cool for 10 minutes. 21. Further, cut them into square shapes with a knife. 22. Transfer it on to a plate with the help of a spatula. 23. Serve hot. Instructions 1. This dish can be made of buckwheat whole grains instead of buckwheat flour.

2. Do not make the dhokla batter into too much of a flowing consistency.

3. Carefully add the water little by little to avoid the formation of lumps.

4. The dhokla can be steam cooked in a pressure cooker as well.

5. If the knife when inserted in the dhokla does not come out clean, allow it to cook for 5-10 minutes more. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece

Calories - 343 cal

Fat - 1.9 g

Protein - 7 g

Carbohydrates - 24.1 g

Fibre - 5.8 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE BUCKWHEAT DHOKLA

1. Add buckwheat and ragi flour in a bowl.

2. Add sour curd and the ginger, garlic and chilli paste.

3. Whisk well. It can also be mixed with a spoon.

4. Add around 3 cups of water little by little to make it into a pouring consistency.

5. Once done, the batter should be of a smooth thick texture.

6. Keep it aside for 2 hours.

7. Now, grease a medium-sized plate with oil and keep it aside.

8. Then, take a pan and allow it to be heated for 3-4 minutes.

9. Add around 6 cups of water to it and cover it with a lid.

10. Let it boil for 10 minutes.

11. Once the dhokla mixture is soaked for 2 hours, add 2 teaspoons of salt to it.

12. Add a teaspoon of fruit salt as well.

13. Now, open the lid of the boiling water.

14. Take a flat small cup and keep it inside the boiling water. This acts as a stand to the dhokla plate.

15. Place the greased plate on top of it.

16. Immediately, pour the dhokla mixture onto the plate.

17. Cover it with a lid.

18. Allow it to be steam cooked for 15 minutes.

19. Then, open the lid and check if it is cooked by inserting a knife into it.

20. Once done, let it cool for 10 minutes.

21. Further, cut them into square shapes with a knife.

22. Transfer it on to a plate with the help of a spatula.

23. Serve hot.

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications