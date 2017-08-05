Just In
Aloo Tikki Chaat Recipe: How To Make Delhi- style Aloo Tikki Chana Chaat
Aloo Tikki chaat is a popular street food in North India and in the other parts of the country. This tounge tongue-tickling chaat is prepared with fried potato patties topped with boiled chana, curd and a whole load of spices, including the chutneys.
The aloo tikki patties are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. This crunchiness along with the chana and the flavour flavour-filled chutneys makes this dish a treat to the eyes and stomach. The coriander chutney and the amchur chutney oozes with flavour and adding it to the chaat brings out the zest in it.
Aloo tikki chana chaat is an ideal evening snack and tourists travelling around in India, especially Delhi, must try this delicacy. It is easy to make this snack at home and does not require much expertise in cooking to get this chaat right.
If you are keen on making this finger-licking chaat at home, read the step-by-step procedure with images and also watch the video recipe on how to make the aloo tikki chaat.
ALOO TIKKI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Priyanki Tyagi
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 5-6
-
Potatoes (boiled and peeled) - 8-9
Water - 6 cups
Bread crumbs - 1 medium-sized bowl
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Garam masala - 1 tsp
Rock salt - 1 tsp
Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1 medium -size
Courn Corn flour - 2 tsp
Oil - for shallow frying
Matar chana - 1 cup
Curd - 1 medium-sized bowl
Coriander chutney - 1 cup
Amchur chutney - 1 cup
Nylon sev - 1 cup
Tomato (chopped) - 1
Onion (peeled and chopped) - 1
Pomegranate seeds - for garnishing
Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - for garnishing
-
1. Take the potatoes in a pressure cooker and add 3 cups of water.
2. Pressure Pressure-cook it for up to 2 whistles and allow it to cool.
3. Take soaked matar chana in a bowl and pressure pressure-cook it with 3 cups of water, for up to 3 whistles.
4. Then, take the boiled and & peeled potatoes in a bowl and mash them.
5. Add the bread crumbs and mix well.
6. Add salt, half a teaspoon of chilli powder and garam masala.
7. Then, add a quarter teaspoon of rock salt, green chilli and corn flour in the bowl.
8. Mix thoroughly.
9. Take portion of the tikki masala, and roll it into a flat medium-sized peda.
10. Heat the oil for shallow frying.
11. Shallow fry the tikkis till they turn golden brown.
12. Flip them over and fry the other side.
13. Take two tikkis on a plate and smash them lightly.
14. Add 2 tablespoons of boiled matar chana and 3 tablespoons of curd.
15. Add a pinch of chilli powder, rock salt and garam masala.
16. Further, add 2 teaspoons of amchur chutney and coriander chutney.
17. Sprinkle nylon sev on top, followed by chopped tomato and onion.
18. Garnish it with coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds and a dollop of the amchur chutney.
19. Alternatively, you can take two tikkis in a serving bowl and smash them gently.
20. Add 2 teaspoons of amchur chutney and coriander chutney.
21. Sprinkle garam masala, rock salt and sev on top.
22. Garnish it with coriander and pomegranate seeds.
- 1. The matar chana must be soaked for 2-3 hours before cooking.
- 2. The ratio of the bread crumbs with the potato must be accurate;, otherwise, the tikki can break open while frying.
- Serving Size - 1 serving
- Calories - 208 cal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 3 g
- Carbohydrates - 27 g
- Sugar - 1 g
- Fibre - 2 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE ALOO TIKKI CHAAT
