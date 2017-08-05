Aloo Tikki Chaat Recipe: How To Make Delhi- style Aloo Tikki Chana Chaat Recipes oi-Staff

Aloo Tikki chaat is a popular street food in North India and in the other parts of the country. This tounge tongue-tickling chaat is prepared with fried potato patties topped with boiled chana, curd and a whole load of spices, including the chutneys.

The aloo tikki patties are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. This crunchiness along with the chana and the flavour flavour-filled chutneys makes this dish a treat to the eyes and stomach. The coriander chutney and the amchur chutney oozes with flavour and adding it to the chaat brings out the zest in it.

Aloo tikki chana chaat is an ideal evening snack and tourists travelling around in India, especially Delhi, must try this delicacy. It is easy to make this snack at home and does not require much expertise in cooking to get this chaat right.

If you are keen on making this finger-licking chaat at home, read the step-by-step procedure with images and also watch the video recipe on how to make the aloo tikki chaat.

Aloo Tikki Chaat Recipe | Aloo Tikki Chana Chaat Recipe | Delhi Ki Aloo Tikki Chaat Recipe Aloo Tikki Chaat Recipe | Aloo Tikki Chana Chaat Recipe | Delhi Ki Aloo Tikki Chaat Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 50M Total Time 1 Hours 5 Mins Recipe By: Priyanki Tyagi Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 5-6 Ingredients Potatoes (boiled and peeled) - 8-9 Water - 6 cups Bread crumbs - 1 medium-sized bowl Salt to taste Red chilli powder - 1 tsp Garam masala - 1 tsp Rock salt - 1 tsp Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1 medium -size Courn Corn flour - 2 tsp Oil - for shallow frying Matar chana - 1 cup Curd - 1 medium-sized bowl Coriander chutney - 1 cup Amchur chutney - 1 cup Nylon sev - 1 cup Tomato (chopped) - 1 Onion (peeled and chopped) - 1 Pomegranate seeds - for garnishing Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - for garnishing How to Prepare 1. Take the potatoes in a pressure cooker and add 3 cups of water. 2. Pressure Pressure-cook it for up to 2 whistles and allow it to cool. 3. Take soaked matar chana in a bowl and pressure pressure-cook it with 3 cups of water, for up to 3 whistles. 4. Then, take the boiled and & peeled potatoes in a bowl and mash them. 5. Add the bread crumbs and mix well. 6. Add salt, half a teaspoon of chilli powder and garam masala. 7. Then, add a quarter teaspoon of rock salt, green chilli and corn flour in the bowl. 8. Mix thoroughly. 9. Take portion of the tikki masala, and roll it into a flat medium-sized peda. 10. Heat the oil for shallow frying. 11. Shallow fry the tikkis till they turn golden brown. 12. Flip them over and fry the other side. 13. Take two tikkis on a plate and smash them lightly. 14. Add 2 tablespoons of boiled matar chana and 3 tablespoons of curd. 15. Add a pinch of chilli powder, rock salt and garam masala. 16. Further, add 2 teaspoons of amchur chutney and coriander chutney. 17. Sprinkle nylon sev on top, followed by chopped tomato and onion. 18. Garnish it with coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds and a dollop of the amchur chutney. 19. Alternatively, you can take two tikkis in a serving bowl and smash them gently. 20. Add 2 teaspoons of amchur chutney and coriander chutney. 21. Sprinkle garam masala, rock salt and sev on top. 22. Garnish it with coriander and pomegranate seeds. Instructions 1. The matar chana must be soaked for 2-3 hours before cooking.

2. The ratio of the bread crumbs with the potato must be accurate;, otherwise, the tikki can break open while frying. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

Calories - 208 cal

Fat - 10 g

Protein - 3 g

Carbohydrates - 27 g

Sugar - 1 g

Fibre - 2 g

