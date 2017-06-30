Just In
- 13 min ago On Suhana Khan’s Birthday, Her 3 Makeup Looks That Proves Accentuating ‘One’ Feature Can Get You Perfect Look
- 1 hr ago Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Stylish Looks And Eclectic Wardrobe For A Magazine Photoshoot
- 4 hrs ago White Fungus Infection Cases Reported In India: Know Why It Is More Dangerous Than Black Fungus
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 22 May 2021
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Piaggio Extends Its Warranty & Free Service Period For Aprilia & Vespa Customers In India Due To Covid-19
- Movies Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee’s Song 'Mere Liye' Is All About Obsession & Denial
- Finance Indian Stock Markets Performance Last Week And Week Ahead To May 28, 2021
- News Sputnik V production in India expected to begin by August; 3 million doses will be supplied by May-end
- Education Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA Revises SSA Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021
- Technology Redmi Book Pro With Ryzen 5000 Series CPU To Launch On May 26
- Sports Greenwood's resurgence: Too little, too late for England squad inclusion?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In June
Amchur Chutney Recipe: How To Make Dry Mango Chutney
Amchur chutney recipe or dry mango chutney is a sweet and tangy chutney made from mango powder, sugar and some Indian spices. The khatta meetha chutney is largely used for the preparation of chaats and also used as a condiment for other Indian snacks.
If you would like to prepare aloo chaat at home, read the article on how to prepare aloo chaat.
Dry mango chutney is most popular in North India and is generally prepared for all festivals and family functions. In Uttar Pradesh, it is custom for people who stay away from home to bring back a bottle of the khata meetha chutney from home. The chutney is preferred more than sweets and savouries.
The dry mango chutney is simple to prepare, but getting the perfect consistency and texture is important. This amchur chutney has a long shelf-life and can be preserved in an air-tight jar for about 3-4 months. If you want to know more on how to make the amchur chutney at home, continue reading the step by step procedure with images and also have a look at the amchur chutney video recipe.
AMCHUR CHUTNEY RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Rita Tyagi
Recipe Type: Condiments
Serves: 1 jar
-
Dry mango powder (amchur) - 4 tbsp
- Sugar - 16 tbsp
- Water - 1½ bowl
- Salt - 2 tsp
- Red Chilli powder - 2 tsp
- Garam masala - ½ tsp
-
1. Add the dry mango powder (amchur) and sugar in a bowl.
- 2. Mix thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps.
- 3. Add water to it and mix well into a smooth-flowing consistency.
- 4. Pour the mixture in a heated pan.
- 5. Stir continuously and allow it to boil.
- 6. Add salt and chilli powder, mix well and allow the chutney to thicken a little.
- 7. Add garam masala, mix well and allow it to boil for a minute or two.
- 8. Allow it to cool for 10-15 minutes, before storing the amchur chutney in an air-tight jar.
- 1. You can use tamarind paste instead of amchur powder to make the sweet and sour chutney.
- 2. Jaggery or dates are a good substitute for sugar.
- Serving Size - 1 tablespoon
- Calories - 30
- Fat - 0.1 g
- Protein - 0.1 g
- Carbohydrates - 7.2 g
- Sugar - 4.3 g
- Fibre - 0.2 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE AMCHUR CHUTNEY
1. Add the dry mango powder (amchur) and sugar in a bowl.
2. Mix thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps.
3. Add water to it and mix well into a smooth-flowing consistency.
4. Pour the mixture in a heated pan.
5. Stir continuously and allow it to boil.
6. Add salt and chilli powder, mix well and allow the chutney to thicken a little.
7. Add garam masala, mix well and allow it to boil for a minute or two.
8. Allow it to cool for 10-15 minutes, before storing the amchur chutney in an air-tight jar.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.