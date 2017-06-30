Amchur Chutney Recipe: How To Make Dry Mango Chutney Recipes oi-Staff

Amchur chutney recipe or dry mango chutney is a sweet and tangy chutney made from mango powder, sugar and some Indian spices. The khatta meetha chutney is largely used for the preparation of chaats and also used as a condiment for other Indian snacks.

If you would like to prepare aloo chaat at home, read the article on how to prepare aloo chaat.

Dry mango chutney is most popular in North India and is generally prepared for all festivals and family functions. In Uttar Pradesh, it is custom for people who stay away from home to bring back a bottle of the khata meetha chutney from home. The chutney is preferred more than sweets and savouries.

The dry mango chutney is simple to prepare, but getting the perfect consistency and texture is important. This amchur chutney has a long shelf-life and can be preserved in an air-tight jar for about 3-4 months. If you want to know more on how to make the amchur chutney at home, continue reading the step by step procedure with images and also have a look at the amchur chutney video recipe.

AMCHUR CHUTNEY RECIPE VIDEO

Amchur Chutney Recipe | Dry Mango Chutney Recipe
Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Rita Tyagi Recipe Type: Condiments Serves: 1 jar Ingredients Dry mango powder (amchur) - 4 tbsp

Sugar - 16 tbsp

Water - 1½ bowl

Salt - 2 tsp

Red Chilli powder - 2 tsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp How to Prepare 1. Add the dry mango powder (amchur) and sugar in a bowl.

2. Mix thoroughly to avoid the formation of lumps.

3. Add water to it and mix well into a smooth-flowing consistency.

4. Pour the mixture in a heated pan.

5. Stir continuously and allow it to boil.

6. Add salt and chilli powder, mix well and allow the chutney to thicken a little.

7. Add garam masala, mix well and allow it to boil for a minute or two.

8. Allow it to cool for 10-15 minutes, before storing the amchur chutney in an air-tight jar. Instructions 1. You can use tamarind paste instead of amchur powder to make the sweet and sour chutney.

2. Jaggery or dates are a good substitute for sugar. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 tablespoon

Calories - 30

Fat - 0.1 g

Protein - 0.1 g

Carbohydrates - 7.2 g

Sugar - 4.3 g

Fibre - 0.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE AMCHUR CHUTNEY

