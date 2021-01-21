Healthy Foods To Eat During All The Three Trimesters Prenatal oi-Shivangi Karn

High food quality along with essential macro and micronutrients is crucial during the pregnancy for the health of both the mother and child. Studies say that diet in pregnancy can positively or negatively affect the well-being of the whole future population.

As per the hypothesis based on developmental origins of disease and health, most of the medical conditions (including genetic) that affect adults originate in foetal life, which can be modified by diet and cause a positive impact in the generations to come. [1]

Pregnancy is a 'hot period' in which all the programmings could be made for the future condition. A healthy and balanced diet of various food items such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and dairy can help support the growth and development of the baby and also the physiological changes in the mother.

However, the diet pattern varies during all the three trimesters or say, throughout the pregnancy due to maternal and foetal needs in each trimester.

In this article, you will find a list of all the foods to eat during all the three trimesters of pregnancy. The article contains the following information.

1. Healthy Foods To Eat During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy

The first trimester of pregnancy is the most crucial period as the risk of vaginal bleeding is prevalent during this trimester, which is the main cause of miscarriage/abortion. According to a study, nutrients like vitamin A, iron, folate, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 are vital for the pregnant woman and the foetus during the first trimester. [2]

They help prevent a lot of pregnancy complications and birth defects, along with lowering the risk of miscarriage and preventing common pregnancy symptoms such as morning sickness, headache, cramps or diarrhoea.

Deficiency of these nutrients during early pregnancy can cause brain and spinal cord defects such as neural tube defects and anencephaly, birth complications like low birth weight and small-for-gestational-age, visual problems, gestational diabetes, behavioural deficits and neurodevelopmental problems.

2. Healthy Foods To Eat During The Second Trimester Of Pregnancy

During the second trimester, the foetus will start growing and developing rapidly, which means more requirements for essential nutrients to help with the process. This is the time when most of the organs such as eyes and genitals along with fingernails, hairs and teeth will be in the stage of development. [2]

Therefore, the intake of vital nutrients such as vitamin D, folate, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium is increased to ensure the smooth functioning of the baby's' development as well as to provide the mother with all the nutrients she needs to carry out the process in a healthy way.

3. Healthy Foods To Eat During The Second Trimester Of Pregnancy

As soon as the third trimester arrives, both anxiety and happiness increase in pregnant women and her families. The foetus will continue to grow in weight and size and maturation of body organs such as the brain, kidney and lungs along with the development of five senses and bones will also take place.

At the same time, the risk of growth problems, learning defects, and minor birth defects also increase, with an increase in the risk of maternal weight gain.

A proper diet during the third trimester may help prevent the risk of aforementioned complications as well as keep the gestational weight under control, to avoid problems during the delivery, especially vaginal delivery.

The healthy foods may also help prevent most of the third-trimester pregnancy symptoms such as oedema, leg cramps and heartburn and prepare the body for lactation.

To Conclude

Due to differences in eating customs in different parts of the country, designing a proper diet for an ordinary pregnant woman is quite difficult. Hopefully, with the increased knowledge about healthy eating and related positive and negative pregnancy outcomes, a healthy future generation can be secured.