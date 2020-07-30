Did You Know Eating Papaya, Aloe Vera And Pineapple Can Cause Miscarriage in Early Pregnancy? Prenatal oi-Amritha K

Carrying an embryo inside and nurturing it until it turns to a fully developed baby is indeed an arduous task. They have to stick on to a perfect diet plan and should very well understand the specific food items that are to be avoided during the period of pregnancy.

Both the deficiency of and excess of certain types of food can affect the female body and the foetus during pregnancy. However, did you know that eating certain food items, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, may cause a threat to your baby?

Miscarriage during an early stage of pregnancy (first trimester) is very common. Certain miscarriage-inducing food items can trigger it. Eating foods such as papaya or drinking pineapple juice can cause internal contractions and cervix dilation leading to a miscarriage [1][2].

The nutrition and diet habits of the mother play an important role during pregnancy because whatever the mother consumes reaches the baby in her womb. So, the healthier the mother eats during her pregnancy, the lesser chances of health complications.

Here is a list of foods that should be avoided by women during pregnancy, especially the first trimester.